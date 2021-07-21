PES Developers, Konami Decide To Change Their Game Title To EFootball

Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer game series has been one of the most talked-about games amongst the community after they decided to rename their popular football gaming title. They have decided to change the name from PES to eFootball and have decided to change the format of new game releases. This has certainly gotten the players curious to know more about this upcoming release. So here is all the information about the new eFootball PES. Read more to know about the changes and updates coming with the new PES 2022 football game.

PES changes name to eFootball

The makers have now confirmed that their new eFootball game will be free to play title. This means that the players will not need to spend money to enjoy the latest version of Konami’s eFootball Pes 2022. The game’s format of releasing physical copies of the game is supposedly getting scrapped. This means that the game will only be available to download digitally. This has been a very shocking move taken by Konami as usually, the game should be available in the CD format as well. This is for the people who don't have a stable internet connection. Apart from this, they also confirmed that the original plan of releasing a new paid version of the game will be removed. The makers will be adding these new yearly updates and changes to their games at no additional cost.

This is a great step taken by the makers as gamers usually end up spending big bucks trying to have the latest version of PES already. The senior producer of eFootball, Seitaro Kimura recently spoke to IGN and said that their game is aiming to switch to a 'platform' approach with regular updates. He also confirmed that no annual paid releases of eFootball will be released in the future but the platform will get free, yearly updates for new seasons. A mobile version will also be released that will be loaded with the cross-play feature. But these players will need to connect a remote control to play against console players online. A[part from this no other information has been released about the new game. Keep an eye out of PES’ official social media handles for any updates.