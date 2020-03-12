PewDiePie Minecraft World Gets A New Member! Take A Look At It Here

YouTube star PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, recently uploaded a video marking his return to the streaming world. In late 2019, PewDiePie had announced that he was very tired after which he took a break from YouTube in 2020. PewDiePie has now returned to YouTube and has shared a video of him playing Minecraft. PewDiePie’s Minecraft stream lasted for about 19 minutes in which he looked for his beloved dog Sven. There are various names by which PewDiePie Minecraft username goes. Here is his latest video.

PewDiePie Minecraftseed gets a new member take a look at it here

PewDiePie returned to YouTube on and posted a video of him playing Minecraft on March 6, 2020, and he was seen looking for his favourite dog Sevn. PewDiePie Minecraft best friend is Sevn the dog and as soon as he logged in to the game he started looking for his best friend. While doing so PewDiePie took the viewers through all of his constructions in Minecraft just to find the dog in the last place possible.

PewDiePie Minecraftseed has a stable, poultry, an underground dungeon, a sky roof room, and many more such things. PewDiePie Minecraftseed was left half-developed while he left the game one month ago, and he found his dog Sevn in the new world he was building. PewDiePie Minecraft world was seen expanding and was seeing changes as PewDiePie Minecraft house is seen getting new characters. PewDiePie’s Minecraft dog was also seen giving birth to a new dog in the video. PewDiePie Minecraft video is getting a lot of love from fans.

PewDiePie Minecraft video also shows PewDiePie enjoying his time streaming his game and feeling nostalgic as he goes through the things he had built in PewDiePie Minecraft world. He was also seen enjoying the rollercoaster that he had built. PewDiePie Minecraft house will now be seen expanding with new videos that he may release in the future. Fans are waiting for the next PewDiePie Minecraft video.

