Phasmophobia Patch Notes For January 17: Check Out The List Of Changes In This Update

Phasmophobia is an indie survival horror game which is currently in the beta development stages but it is receiving constant updates. The game is developed and published by Kinetic Games and was made available in September 2020 via early access through Steam for Microsoft Windows and also had virtual reality support.

Phasmophobia Patch Notes

Phasmophobia Update Log for January 16, 2021

Steam | Beta Branch

New Added a server region prefix in front of the room invite code to help show what region you are in or trying to connect to.

Experimental Changes All rooms will now start with slightly different temperatures. If the power is off, the temperature in every room will now slowly drop to 5C/41F. If the power is on, the temperature in every room will slowly raise unless the ghost is in the room where it will still drop. Professional Difficulty: Due to the power starting off, the room temperatures will start at 5C/41F. The Thermometer refresh rate has been lowered to 2 seconds.

Fixes Fixed a bug where the ghost would stop hunting if it couldn’t reach you. Fixed a bug where the ghost could see you in closets and lockers at some angles.



Phasmophobia Update Log for January 17, 2021

Steam | Beta Branch

New Added a delay for closing the truck door once it has been opened to prevent trolling.

Changes Removed the temperature objective due to the temperature changes. Each room will now lower and raise its temperature at slightly different speeds. Lowered the speed that temperature raises in rooms once the power is on. Lowered the speed that the ghost lowers the temperature in its room. Freezing temperature ghosts will now reduce the room temperature at the same speed as other ghosts. This means that when the power is off, all rooms including the ghost room will drop at a similar speed.

Fixes Fixed a bug where the outside temperature was changing with the power. Fixed a bug where you could use sanity pills infinitely when the truck was closed. Professional Difficulty: Fixed a bug where the ghost's room would sometimes start at maximum temperature.



