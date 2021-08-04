Playstation 5 Introduces A List Of Next-gen Games That Support 120 Fps Mode

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S are the first set of consoles that have brought 120 fps gaming to the console universe. Prior to that 120Fps has always been exclusive to PCs and a distant fantasy for console systems. This fantasy has now turned into a reality with the next-gen consoles Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X. Developers are also creating new games or updating older games to support 120fps on the next-gen consoles.

Playstation 5 Games that support 120FPS

The Playstation 5 is extremely strong under the hood, therefore it is capable to support 120fps for select games. 120 Fps comes with its own prerequisites though. As it provides the user with an incredibly high refresh rate, there have to be some visual sacrifices that take place. The games are not able to support 120 fps with higher graphics, or a high resolution. An extra HDMI 2.1 port has required the play 120FPS games at 4k. The HDMI 2.0 port can support 120fps for games, but the resolution will be brought down to 1080p when using 120FPS mode. There is a whole list of games that support 120 fps mode for the Playstation 5, some of these have been developed accordingly and others have been updated to support the higher refresh rate. Check out the list of games that support 120 Fps mode below:

Borderland 3 (1080p)

Call of Duty Warzone (around 1440p)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (around 1440p)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (reconstructed 4K)

Destiny 2 (at 1440)

Dirt 5 (at 1440p)

Doom Eternal (at 1440p)

F1 2021 (at 1440p)

Fortnite (at 1440p)

Ghostrunner (Dynamic 4K)

Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom (Native 4K)

The Nioh Collection (at 1080p)

Rainbow Six Siege (Dynamic 4K)

Rogue Company (Dynamic 4K)

Tony hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (Dynamic 1440p)

WRC 9 (at 1080p)

How to enable 120FPS mode for PS5?

There are several methods that players can use to enable 120 FPS on their PS5. Many of the games require a certain amount of settings to be in check to have an optimum 120fps experience, so going through settings on the respective game's pages will help. The players can also use the Playstation system settings to change the game presets and switch it to 'high-performance mode' this will automatically set a higher refresh rate for every game. The player can also enter Screen and Video settings from the system settings and enable 120fps mode from there itself.

IMAGE CREDITS: SONY