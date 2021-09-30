PlayStation 5 Restock India Date Set As October 4: Here's How To Buy New PS5

Sony has been trying to keep up with the demand for their next-gen console, PS5. Recently, IGN confirmed that the next PS5 India Restock Date has been released by Sony to keep up with the customers' demand. The next PS5 India Restock date has been set as October 4, 2021, at 12 pm IST. After a month-long wait, Sony finally will release a new set of PlayStation 5 consoles for the Indian markets. The Japanese video game developers were open about having a hard time because of the global chip shortage. After months of research, Sony has finally trying to make amends by releasing several new batches of PS5 in India.

PS5 India Restock

According to this report from IGN, Sony is planning to release both, the disk and digital editions of the console for the next restock. The makers of this console are also set to start sending out the deliveries by October 10. Users will need to open Sony's online store to access this restock release. Several industry experts claim that this is one of the biggest PS5 India Restocks released by Sony. Makers also confirmed that they will release limited batches of the new PS5 loaded with the smaller heatsink. Sony has released this new version of PS5 that has some minor differences in the heating system of the console. No prominent change was noticed in the performance of this new PS5.

More about Sony

The news was recently released to the gaming community via a Twitter account called PS5 India. The post released on Twitter read, “NEW: The Bureau of Indian Standards approved PlayStation 5 hardware revisions CFI-1108A and CFI-1108B on September 22. These new models will likely start being offered in future restocks.” Sony has started to dominate the console industry with its PS5.

Vijay Sales recently confirmed that PS5 has stayed on the top of the sales chart even after having low restocks. So it seems like this chart could blow up even more after Sony manages to release regular and scheduled PS5 India Restocks. More details about this latest console from Sony is supposed to be released soon. Keep an eye out for any updates on Sony's official social media handles.

Image: PlayStation Twitter