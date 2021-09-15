PlayStation 5 September Update Out Now: Check Out All Changes Made To Next-gen Console

Sony has just confirmed the release of their second major update for the next-generation console, PS5. This update has been released for both, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition as well as the standard edition. The update is focused on enabling some of the features which were not supported by the console’s software.

The main changes brought in with PlayStation 5 September Update includes support for 3D audio onTV speakers, M.2 SSD storage expansion options, Control Center customisation, interaction option for the Game Base and much more. Sony has also released an official blog on their website to explain all the changes made to the PlayStation 5.

All changes introduced with PlayStation 5 September Update

Sony was open about adding an expandable storage option to their console since the start. They have added an option to change the Internal SSD of the console and replace them with an M.2 SSD available on the market. This is a great option because the M.2 SSD are some of the budget-friendly expandable memory options available. You can easily get your hands on 500GB M.2 SSD cards for about Rs. 8000. Other 1 and 2 TB variants with a faster transfer speed could be available on Amazon, Flipkart and offline retailers like Vijay Sales and Chroma.

Another huge change added with the PlayStation 5 September Update is the 3D audio support for specific TV speakers. Initially, Sony had only kept their 3D audio feature exclusive for their PS5 headphones. However, the latest update now allows the console to use the new audio feature in specific TV speakers for an enhanced gaming experience. The update has also brought in some minor error fixes to the software of the 3D audio headphones.

Sony has also refreshed The Game Library that shows a special tag in front of PS5 games. Other changes to the console’s interface include adding new tags on the home screen. The update has also introduced a new feature that allows the players to pause or resume the Screen Reader by pressing the PS + "triangle". A full video has also been released on PlayStation’s official Youtube channel to explain all the changes introduced with the PlayStation 5 September Update.