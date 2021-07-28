PlayStation Plus August 2021 Games Leaked: Hunter's Arena, Tennis World Tour 2 And More

PlayStation Plus is a well-known games subscription service that is hosted by Sony. This is only applicable for the PlayStation console players. The makers usually make 3-4 new games free to play every month. The official announcement for these games gets released around the end of the previous month. But a number of leakers and data miners released the titles of these games before the announcement. Recent leaks suggest that Hunter's Arena: Legends (PS5 only), Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PS4) and Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4) are going to be released as PlayStation Plus August 2021 free games.

PlayStation Plus August 2021

This has now been picked up by the gamers and they are extremely curious to learn more about these games. This information was leaked by Push Square. Hunter's Arena: Legends is the PS5 Free game that gets released only for the next generation console users. Apart from this, two other games get released for the previous generation console users. This month, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2 are supposedly being added to the PlayStation Free games playlist. To help the players know more about these Free titles, here is some information that can be looked at before playing these games. Read

PS5 and PS5 Free games