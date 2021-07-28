Last Updated:

PlayStation Plus August 2021 Games Leaked: Hunter's Arena, Tennis World Tour 2 And More

PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Plus is a well-known games subscription service that is hosted by Sony. This is only applicable for the PlayStation console players. The makers usually make 3-4 new games free to play every month. The official announcement for these games gets released around the end of the previous month. But a number of leakers and data miners released the titles of these games before the announcement. Recent leaks suggest that Hunter's Arena: Legends (PS5 only), Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PS4) and Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4) are going to be released as PlayStation Plus August 2021 free games. 

PlayStation Plus August 2021

This has now been picked up by the gamers and they are extremely curious to learn more about these games. This information was leaked by Push Square. Hunter's Arena: Legends is the PS5 Free game that gets released only for the next generation console users. Apart from this, two other games get released for the previous generation console users. This month, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2 are supposedly being added to the PlayStation Free games playlist. To help the players know more about these Free titles, here is some information that can be looked at before playing these games. Read  

PS5 and PS5 Free games

  •  Hunter's Arena: Legends: This game is a popular Multiplayer, RPG release that has been developed and published by Mantisco. This will be a great title because it offers the players a wide range of game modes like MMORPG, solo and party Battle Royale, action RPG. The game was released in June 2020 and since then the players have been loving the shooting gameplay of this title. An update for the next generation consoles was also released recently. 
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: This is a popular third-person shooter that has been developed by PopCap Games. This gaming franchise managed to gain popularity during the Facebook games era back in 2010. The game requires the players to take control of Plants or the Zombies with a cooperative or competitive multiplayer environment. The game was released in 2019 and has received mixed reviews from the experts. 
  • Tennis World Tour 2: This is a popular sports game that has been developed by Breakpoint Studio. The game was released in 2018 and the makers claim that the game was only 20% completed at the time of its release. A number of updates have fixed the minor bugs and have given the game a complete makeover with time. The game also received mixed reviews from the game critics. 

