PlayStation Plus Free Games for January 2022 leaked online: Check titles here

Every month, PS Plus subscribers get a new collection of free games. Like the previous list of PS Plus free games that were leaked online, the PS Plus free games for January 2022 has surfaced online. These games will be confirmed by PS Plus on December 29, 2021, and will be available to Ps Plus subscribers on January 4, 2022. For the past six months, every set of free Ps Plus games has been leaked before its launch.

PlayStation Plus free games have been consistently leaked by a website called Dealabs for the past half-year. The publication has only leaked the title of every PS Plus free game, it has also managed to leak the Epic Games Store mystery promo game. Since Sony has not confirmed these games yet, the information shall be taken with a pinch of salt. Here is the leaked list of PlayStation Plus free games January 2022. The Sony PlayStation Plus free games in January 2022 are Dirt 5, Persona 5 Strikers and Deep Rock Galactic.

Playstation Plus free games January 2022

According to the French website, there are three free games for PS Plus subscribers (on both PS4 and PS5). Among the games include Dirt 5 for PS4/PS5. It is a racing video game, developed and published by Codemasters Cheshire. The game was originally released for Windows, Xbox One and PS4 on November 6, 2020. For Xbox Series X and Series S, the game was released on November 10, 2020. In the game, players get to enjoy a lot of off-road racing action. The game has plenty of locations to compete in, including Morozzo, Brazil, Arizona and more.

The second free game for PS Plus subscribers (that will be released in January 2022) is Persona 5 Strikers. According to the report, the game will be released for PlayStation 4. It is an action role-playing game that was developed by Omega Force & P-Studio and was published by Sega. The game was first launched for Nintendo Switch back in February 2020. Currently, it is available for Switch, PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows. The third game that will be available as a part of the PlayStation Plus free games January 2022 is Deep Rock Galactic. it is a cooperative first-person shooter game developed by Ghost Ship Games and published by Coffee Stain Publishing.