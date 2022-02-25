PlayStation Plus free games for March announced with a bonus title: Read names here

Sony offers free games on a monthly basis to the subscribers of PlayStation Plus. While the time for February's titles is about to end soon, PlayStation has already revealed the games that will be available for players in the month of March. While the name of the games is mentioned below, it is worth mentioning that all the games will be available to download from March 1, 2022. Keep reading to know more about the PlayStation Plus free games for March.

PlayStation Plus free games for March

Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4): Designed by Kayd Hendricks and composed by Gareth Coker, Ark Survival Evolved was released in June 2015 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch and more platforms. In the multiplayer online game, players will be spawned on a mysterious island and have to adapt to the hostile environment and other conditions. Thereafter, they will search for resources to make equipment and survive among others.

Ghostrunner (PS5): The game was developed by One More Level, 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks among other developers. It was released in October 2020 for leading consoles like PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Windows. In the game, players will wield a blade and perform parkour feats to battle up a megastructure tower city.

Team Sonic Racing (PS4): The game was developed by Sumo Digital and Hardlight and released in May 2019 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and Amazon Luna. In the multiplayer game, players will race together across several arenas and work together as a team by sharing power-ups.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (PS4 & PS5): Developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends was released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in October 2020. It is a bonus PlayStation Plus game for the month of March.

The official PlayStation blog also mentions that players can download February's PlayStation Plus free games up till February 28, 2022. The games include EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition and Tiny Tina's Assualt on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot adventure. Stay tuned for more updates about the PlayStation console and other gaming-related games.