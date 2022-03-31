PlayStation, Xbox & Nintendo Switch To Deliver Big Surprises For Gamers In April 2022

The upcoming month is going to be very exciting for video game enthusiasts across the world as consoles like PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox are about to present multiple new titles. Some of these games have been in development for quite some time now and hence, players are eagerly awaiting to get their hands on them. Keep reading to know more about video games releasing in April 2022.

Games releasing in April 2022

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To kickstart the month, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is going to release on April 5, 2022. To players' delight, the game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. The game will feature a classic LEGO-style adaptation of Star Wars. Franchise fans will like the "fun-filled adventure, whimsical humour, and the freedom t fully immerse yourself in the LEGO Star Wars universe like never before."

MLB The Show 22

The game will be released on April 5, 2022. It will be available on consoles like PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch. The official PlayStation listing page for the game reads "with the all-new MLB The Show, there are more ways than ever for gamers to play. Craft the perfect team, round up your friends to see who's champion of the couch or online, or spend an evening raking in homers as you progress your career to the big leagues in Road to the Show."

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

The game will be released on April 7, 2022, for Windows PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. As a remaster of the game released in 1999, Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition will let players turn off enemy encounters if they want.

The House of the Dead Remake

The game will be launched on April 7, 2022, for Nintendo Switch. This game is also a remake of the original game that was launched in 1997. It will feature the rail-shooter gameplay that is popular among players.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

The game will be released on April 12, 2022, for Nintendo Switch and will carry the PlayStation 4 narrative.