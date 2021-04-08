Pokemon Go: A Guide On How To Get Altaria In Pokemon Go And Latest Pokemon Go Update

With the launch of the Pokemon Go Gen 3, many Pokemon that were originally seen in the fictional Hoenn region are on Pokemon Go too now. One such is the Pokemon Go Altaria whose number is 334. Its egg types include flying and dragon and it arrived on the augmented-reality game along with other flying and dragon-type Pokemon like Taillow, Wingull and Volbeat. It can cure itself naturally. It has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 2266, 141 attacks, 201 defences and 181 stamina. Its weaknesses include Dragon, Fairy, Ice and Rock-type moves. Now that the important facts about Pokemon Go Altaria are mentioned, here is how to get Altaria in Pokemon Go.

How to get Altaria in Pokemon Go

This avian type Pokemon is not obtainable with eggs. The best way to get it is by catching the Swablu. It is a flying and normal type that evolves to Altaria. Evolving a Swablu to Altaria requires 400 candies so accumulating candies as you try to catch the Swablu will be useful. Thanks to the regular Pokemon Go update, there are now different ways to get candies. Below are methods to get Swablu and candies.

Obtaining Swablu

Unlike Pokemon Go Altaria which cannot be obtained by eggs, the Swablu can be with a two-kilometre egg. Eggs can be collected from PokéStops. Once you get a two-kilometre Pokemon egg, you will have to hatch it. These are the eggs with green spots. For this, press on your profile picture on the bottom-left corner of your phone screen. Scroll down a bit until you see the ‘Eggs’ button. Choose the egg, select ‘Start Incubation’ and then choose the incubator. The egg hatches once you finish walking the required distance to hatch the egg. However, any Pokemon can hatch from the egg so it is based on probability. You will have to collect and hatch as many eggs until you get Swablu. The best part is that every time you hatch an egg on Pokemon Go, you will get candies - five to ten candies from a two-kilometre egg. Swablu can also be obtained from a Tier 1 raid battle.

Collecting Candies

Catch a Pokemon – With a first-tier evolution, you will acquire three candies, five from second-tier evolution, and ten for third-tier evolution.

Exchange Pokemon – If you have a Pokemon with a low individual value, transfer it to get candies. Just select the Pokemon to transfer. Tap on three lines on the right bottom corner. Choose the ‘Transfer’ option. Then select ‘Yes’ to confirm that you want to transfer the Pokemon to the professor.

Walk along with your buddy and you will get candies.

As mentioned above, do hatch eggs.

Use berries to double the number of candies you gain.

Pokemon Go Update

Rivals’ week will take place from April 13 to April 18, 2021. During this period Pokemon, including Skrelp, Clauncher and Therian Forme Landorus, will make a debut on Pokemon Go. Skrelp and Clauncher will appear after finishing field research tasks. Therian Forme Landorus will appear during five-star raids.

