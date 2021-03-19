Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Abomasnow's Best Moveset: What Are The Best Moves Of This Ice-type Pokemon?

Abomasnow is a Grass and Ice-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 178, a defence of 158 and stamina of 207 in Pokemon Go. Read on to know more.

pokemon go

Abomasnow is one of the Grass & Ice-type Pokemon that has evolved from Snover and weak against Fire, Flying, Poison, Rock, Bug, Steel and Fighting moves. The strongest moveset is Powder Snow & Weather Ball of this Pokemon. The Pokedex says that Abomasnow likes to live quietly on mountains that are snow-covered. Continue reading to know more about Abomasnow as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.

Pokemon Go Abomasnow Best Moveset

Abomasnow is a Grass and Ice-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 178, a defence of 158 and stamina of 207 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 4 of the Sinnoh region. Abomasnow is weak against Bug, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Poison, Rock and Steel-type moves and his attacks get boosted by Sunny and Snow weather. The best moves of this Pokemon are Razor Leaf and Weather Ball (13.56 DPS).

  • Razor Leaf + Weather Ball - DPS => 13.56
  • Powder Snow + Weather Ball - DPS => 13.31
  • Razor Leaf + Blizzard - DPS => 12.41
  • Razor Leaf + Energy Ball - DPS => 11.29
  • Razor Leaf + Outrage - DPS => 11.25
  • Powder Snow + Blizzard - DPS => 10.86
  • Powder Snow + Outrage - DPS => 10.17
  • Powder Snow + Energy Ball - DPS => 9.66

Abomasnow Evolution

As of now, there are 2 Pokemon in the Snover family and it takes 50 candy for Abomasnow to evolve from Snover. 200 Mega Energy is required to evolve Mega Abomasnow for the first time, and after that it will cost 40 Mega Energy. Here are the statistics of this Pokemon:

  • Base stats
    • Attack - 178
    • Defence - 158
    • Stamina - 207
  • Max CP with weather boost
    • Level 25 (raids) - 1,687 
    • Level 35 (wild) - 2,193 
  • Max HP and Size
    • Level 40 - 175
    • Height - 2.2 m
    • Weight - 135.5 kg

Additional Statistics

  • It is of Generation 4
  • Falls under the Non-Legendary type
  • The base flee rate of this Pokemon is 6%
  • The measured height is 2.2 m
  • The measured weight is 135.5 kg
  • The user gets 2 bonus candy on capture
  • 200 Bonus Stardust on capture
  • 50000 is the cost of Stardust for the Second Charge move
  • 50 Candy is the cost for Second Charge
