Pokemon Go Aggron: Where To Find And Catch This Steel-type Pokemon?

Aggron is a Steel and Rock-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 198, a defence of 257 and stamina of 172 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 of the Hoenn region. Aggron is weak against Fighting, Ground and Water-type moves and his attacks get boosted by Snow and Partly Cloudy weather. Aggron's best moves are Iron Tail and Heavy Slam which has a DPS of 13.40. Continue reading the article to know where to find and catch Aggron.

How to Catch Aggron in Pokemon Go

Even though a majority of Pokemon have a specified habitat where they can be found and caught, this is only for the RPG versions like Pokemon Red, Emerald, Ruby etc. In Pokemon Go, this is not the case and they don't have any specific location where they can be located. But their type affects their spawn in an area. For example, Rock-type Pokemons will be mostly found at locations where there are roads, parking lots etc. Steel-type Pokemons are largely found in cities, towns and in other words - those living in urban areas will have more chances to come across Aggron, Aron etc. It is always advisable to be very careful when trying to find Pokemon on the roads and other dangerous traffic areas. Below mentioned are the stats of this Pokemon which might help in preparing for an encounter:

Base stats Attack - 224 Defence - 144 Stamina - 181

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 1,882 Level 35 (wild) - 2,447

Max HP and Size Level 40 - 154 Height - 1.4 m Weight - 35 kg



