Pokemon Go Aggron: Where To Find And Catch This Steel-type Pokemon?

Aggron is a Steel and Rock-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 198, a defence of 257 and stamina of 172 in Pokemon Go. Read on to know how to catch Aggron.

Aggron is a Steel and Rock-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 198, a defence of 257 and stamina of 172 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 of the Hoenn region. Aggron is weak against Fighting, Ground and Water-type moves and his attacks get boosted by Snow and Partly Cloudy weather. Aggron's best moves are Iron Tail and Heavy Slam which has a DPS of 13.40. Continue reading the article to know where to find and catch Aggron.

How to Catch Aggron in Pokemon Go 

Even though a majority of Pokemon have a specified habitat where they can be found and caught, this is only for the RPG versions like Pokemon Red, Emerald, Ruby etc. In Pokemon Go, this is not the case and they don't have any specific location where they can be located. But their type affects their spawn in an area. For example, Rock-type Pokemons will be mostly found at locations where there are roads, parking lots etc. Steel-type Pokemons are largely found in cities, towns and in other words - those living in urban areas will have more chances to come across Aggron, Aron etc. It is always advisable to be very careful when trying to find Pokemon on the roads and other dangerous traffic areas. Below mentioned are the stats of this Pokemon which might help in preparing for an encounter:

  • Base stats
    • Attack - 224
    • Defence - 144
    • Stamina - 181
  • Max CP with weather boost
    • Level 25 (raids) - 1,882
    • Level 35 (wild) - 2,447 
  • Max HP and Size
    • Level 40 - 154
    • Height - 1.4 m
    • Weight - 35 kg

Pokemon Go Update

  • Date, Time, and Region
    • Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30) for Trainers in India
  • Features
    • Pokémon representing the different colours of the Festival of Colors will be attracted more to Incense than they normally did
      • Examples are:
        • Bulbasaur,
        • Pikachu,
        • Jigglypuff,
        • Alolan Grimer,
        • Seel, Marill,
        • Sunkern,
        • Murkrow,
        • Slugma,
        • Aron,
        • Trapinch, and
        • Drifloon.
    • Complete the exclusive Festival of Colors Timed Research tasks to earn the following rewards.
      • Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls
      • Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Golden Razz Berry, and Silver Pinap Berry
      • Dragon Scale, Sun Stone, and Sinnoh Stone
      • Mega Energy for the following Pokémon: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos.
      • Other items like Hyper Potions, Super Incubator, and Premium Battle Pass
      • Encounter with Alolan Muk
    • Check the in-game shop for two event boxes.
      • A 100 PokeCoin box containing 30 Poké Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries
      • A free box containing three Incense!
