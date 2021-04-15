Pokemon Go Alakazam: What Is The Best Way To Obtain An Alakazam In Pokemon Go?

Alakazam is one of the Psychic-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 271, defence of 167, stamina of 146 and a max CP of 3456 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 in the Kanto region. This psychic Pokemon is weak against Bug, Dark and Ghost-type attacks and his moves get boosted by Windy weather. Continue reading the article to know more about Pokemon go Alakazam and how to catch one as of the latest Pokemon Go update.

How to Get Alakazam in Pokemon go?

You could run into an Abra on your regular travels, but you'll have the best chance of seeing one in a residential area late at night in a grassy area. If you're having trouble locating them on your own, a 5km egg can be used to hatch one. Kadabra is Abra's first mutation, and you can find them in the same places where you can find Abra. The odds of this happening are extremely slim, so instead, focus on collecting 25 Abra candies in order to develop it into a Kadabra.

After that, Kadabra transforms into Alakazam. Alakazam, like Abra and Kadabra, can be found in the same places, but the chances are much slimmer this time. So you'll need 100 Abra candies to evolve your Kadabra, which is the more efficient alternative. In case you are able to encounter it in the wild, you need to remember that Alakazam is a Psychic-type Pokémon and this makes it weak against Bug, Dark and Ghost moves. Some of the strongest Pokémon that you can use to beat Alakazam are:

Gengar,

Darkrai,

Chandelure,

Yveltal,

Deoxys (Attack).

Alakazam Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 271

It has a base defence of 167

It has base stamina of 146

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,310

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,747

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,621

Max CP at Level 40 is 3,057

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 2,184

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,839

Max HP at Level 40 is 127

The base capture rate is 2%

The base flee rate is 10%

Image Source: Nintendo