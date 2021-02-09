Pokemon Go Alomomola: How To Catch Alomomola? Here's A Step By Step Guide

2021 February is here and we’ll get to enjoy Valentine’s day in less than a week. This is also going to be the case for the Pokemon Go community. During the Valentine’s day celebration event in 2020, Alomomola made its debut and it has received warm reception among players since then. So in this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Alomomola, how to catch Alomomola in Pokemon Go, Alomomola best moveset and more.

Alomomola is a water type Pokemon. It is weak against the grass and electric moves. Many players complain that Alomomola is pretty weak in energy gains. Although it looks bulky, you can't do much with it apart from using it as a surprise weapon against your attackers. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to catch Alomomola in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Alomomola in Pokemon Go?

Alomomola is considered to be a caring character in the entire Pokemon Go game. It comes under the rare Pokemon category. Although it’s very rare to encounter and add it to your collection for future adventures, Alomomola is a useful Pokemon to have in your team. You can catch Alomomola in the wild, and you’ll be able to hatch it from the 7KM egg. As we’ve mentioned earlier, Alomomola comes under the rare category and you have to put in a lot of work before you can catch one. Having said that, besides direct encounter, you’ll have plenty of chances to catch through completing field research tasks. Below is a list of encounters where you’ll be able to capture Alomomola.

Catch 14 Luvdisc. Alomomola encounter.

Catch 5 Slowpoke or Whismur. 1000 Stardust.

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts. Chansey encounter.

Hatch 3 Eggs. Lickitung encounter.

Evolve a Hoppip. Cherubi encounter

One interesting thing to note with Alomomola is that it won’t evolve, so there isn’t a chance for you to have an Alomomola evolution. It has the ability to heal other Pokemon of their injuries through a special membrane. A major advantage of you not able to evolve Alomomola is that you can use the nearby tracking in the game to its fullest potential.

Alomomola best moveset

