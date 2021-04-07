Pokemon Go Altaria: Know Altaria Best Moveset, Weakness, Evolution, Counters & More

Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game developed and by Niantic in the year 2016. Niantic collaborated with 'The Pokémon Company' for releasing this game for mobile gaming platforms of iOS and Android. Since the day of release, there have been many additions to the game. And now, players are wondering about the Pokemon Go Altaria evolution, movesets, weakness and more. So, if you have been wondering about the same, then here is everything you need to know about it,

Pokemon Go Altaria evolution

Pokémon GO Altaria is a Normal-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2266, 141 attacks, 201 defence and 181 stamina in Pokemon GO. The Gen 3 Pocket monster is originally from the Hoenn region, and it is known for the boost it gets in windy weather. According to the Pokedex, Altaria Evolution is nothing, it evolves from the pokemon Swablu after feeding it 400 candies in Pokemon Go. However, Altaria can evolve into the Mega Altaria form.

Pokemon Go Altaria Moveset

Everyone is talking about the Pokemon Go Altaria and its moveset these days. So, below is the list of all moves of the Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon that you will be able to use during the game -

Altaria Best Moveset -

Dragon Breath+ Sky Attack

Peck + Sky Attack

Dragon Breath + Dragon Pulse

Dragon Breath + Dazzling Gleam

Peck + Dazzling Gleam

Peck + Dragon Pulse

Pokemon Go Altaria counters - Top 5

Pokemon Go Altaria has a mesmerizing shiny form available in the game. Therefore, when you encounter one there is a one in twenty chance of it being shiny. Altaria, which is a Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon, is weak in front of Dragon, Fairy, Ice and Ground-type opponents.

Altaria Pokemon in the game is capable of dealing with 160 % damage from Dragon, Fairy, Ice and Ground-type pocket monsters than any other types, as per GameInfo. Below is the list of the top 5 Pokemons which will be able to counter Pokemon Go Altera in a Poke battle.

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen)

Darmanitan (Galarian Standard),

Kyurem (Black)

Mamoswine

Weavile

Promo Image ~ Pokemon GO Game.info