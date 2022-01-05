Pokemon Go announces another Community Day for January: Will feature Bulbasaur

The second Pokemon Go January Community Day will feature Bulbasaur, a grass/poison type Pokemon. It is 0.7m tall and weighs 6.9kgs. The Pokemon is weak against fire, psychic, flying, and ice type of Pokemons. The Pokemon has three evolutionary forms: Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur. Additionally, Bulbasaur is strong against water, ground, and rock type of Pokemons.

Pokemon Go Community Days are held to celebrate a Pokemon in the game. While the Community Days are held every once in a while, Pokemon Go Live informs the players well in time to prepare for the Pokemon being featured, its special moves and other bonuses that are valid on the day. This time around, the Pokemon Go Community Day will be held in January. Keep reading to find more details about when is the Pokemon Go January Community Day, what are special moves can be learnt by the Pokemon and other rewards that can be redeemed.

When is the second Pokemon Go January Community Day?

The second Pokemon Go Community Day will be held on January 22, 2022, from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM local time. The Pokemon Community Day will feature Bulbasaur. During Community Day, Bulbasaur will appear more frequently in the wild. If the players are consistent, they might encounter a Shiny Bulbasaur as well. The second Community Day in the month of January also features an exclusive attack. If a player evolves Ivysaur into a Venusaur during the event or up to two hours after the event, the Venusaur will know Frenzy Plant as a Charged Attack.

Pokemon Go Community Day Bulbasaur event bonuses

3× Catch XP

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

Pokemon Go Community Day Bulbasaur event bundles

One-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokeCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, five Star Pieces, and an Elite Charge TM.

30 ultra Balls will be available in the shop at no cost.

Pokemon Go Community Day Bulbasaur research story