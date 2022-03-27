Pokemon Go April Events: Community Day, April Fools' event, Sustainability Week and more

The upcoming month is going to be very exciting for Pokemon Go players as the game is about to host multiple events, including the April Community Day which will feature a new Pokemon and other events that will be held throughout the month. The details and schedule of these events are given below. Keep reading to know more about the Pokemon Go April Events and the new Pokemon that will be featured next month.

Pokemon Go April Events

April Community Day

The Pokemon Go April Community Day will be held on April 23, 2022, from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM local time. On April Community Day, Stufful will make its debut in the Pokemon world. The Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild and if players are consistent enough, they will be able to encounter a shiny Stufful as well. Those who evolve Stufful during the event will get a Bewear that knows that Charged Attack Drain Punch.

April Community Day bonuses

3× Catch XP

2× Catch Candy

2× chance to receive Stufful XL Candy from catching Stufful

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

1 extra special trade can be made during the event and two hours after the event (maximum of 2 for the day)

Trades made during the event and two hours after the event will require 50% less Stardust.

Other upcoming Pokemon Go events

April Fools’ 2-Oh?-22: the official Pokemon Go Live event page says that "we’ve heard some odd whisperings that a mysterious event will be happening on Friday, April 1, 2022."

All-Hands Rocket Retreat: Team Go Rocket activity will be spotted in the game from April 3, 2022 to April 7, 2022.

Spring into Spring: From Tuesday, April 12, 2022, to Monday, April 18, 2022, get ready to jump headfirst into spring with this themed event.

Sustainability Week: From Wednesday, April 20, 2022, to Monday, April 25, 2022, Trainers will be able to reflect on the importance of sustainability while another Pokémon originally discovered in the Alola region makes its Pokémon debut

Image: POKEMON GO LIVE