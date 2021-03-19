Pokemon Go Axew: Check Out Axew's Best Moveset, Stats And Weaknesses

Pokemon Go is quite possibly the most famous handheld game out there today. Players need to get Pokemon in the wild and train them to be awesome. The game has plenty of Pokemon for the players to catch and they continue to add new ones with each update. Numerous players have inquired about Pokemon Go Axew.

Pokemon Go Axew

Axew is one of the 5th generations of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Unova region. This Pokemon looks small and innocent but can deal real damage when instigated. Axew evolution is Fraxure and it cost the players 25 candies to perform the Axew Evolution. Fraxure evolves into Haxorus by feeding it 100 candy.

Axew marks their territory by scratching on Tree barks in their region with their tusks. They also have an ability that lets a broken tusk of theirs grow back almost instantly. Axew can also stand its ground in battles and the players can deal some real damage with this Pokemon. The players should be well versed with the Axew's best moveset, stats, and weaknesses to use this Pokemon in battles, check these out below:

Pokémon GO Axew is a Dragon type Pokemon with a max CP of 1547, 154 attack, 101 defense, and 130 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Axew is vulnerable to Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type moves. Axew is boosted by Windy weather. Axew best moveset is Scratch and Dragon Claw (8.60 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest procuring games of July 2020. The game uses portable GPS to find, catch, fight, and train virtual Pokémon that seem, by all accounts, to be in reality. The pokemon fans unquestionably appreciate the game and run on a freemium plan of action that underpins in-application buys for an extra in-game bonus. Everybody finds the Pokemon Go players going around the roads with their phones in their grasp searching for all the extravagant Pokemons they can get. This is one of the games that need the players to move around instead of sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded free of charge on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.