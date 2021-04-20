Pokemon Go Barbaracle: Guide On Barbaracle's Best Moveset, Weakness And More

Pokemon Go is a wildly popular handheld game and has been on the top of the charts since its release. The players get a life-like experience of going around catching all Pokemon and trying to become the Pokemon Master. The Pokemon Go application has also added a lot of updates which have provided the players with new missions, pokemon, and a lot more. Many players would like to know more about Pokemon Go Barbaracle.

Pokemon Go Barbaracle

Barbaracle is a part of the 6th Generation of Pokemon and is found in the Kalos region. Barbaracle evolution doesn’t exist, it evolves from Binacle. There is a special thing about the Binacle evolution, when it is evolving into Barbaracle, two Binacle multiply into 7 and take the shape of Barbaracle. This Pokemon looks like a huge rock with hands protruding out from each side.

Barabarcle is a strong Pokemon and has the fighting power of 7 Binacls, making it one of the strongest Pokemon in the game. Barbaracle is not present in Pokemon Go at the moment, but when it arrives, it will surely become one of the top catchers in the game. With enormous fighting power, this Pokemon will also prove to a valuable asset to the player’s battling arsenal. To get the very best out of this Pokemon, players should get well versed with Barbaracle's best moveset, weakness and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Barbaracle stats below:

Pokémon GO Barbaracle is a Rock and Water type Pokemon with a max CP of 3025, 194 attack, 205 defense and 176 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kalos region (Gen 6). Barbaracle weakness is Electric, Fighting, Grass and Ground type moves. Barbaracle is boosted by Partly Cloudy and Rain weather. Barbaracle best moveset is Water Gun and Grass Knot (12.24 DPS).

This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Barbaracle.

