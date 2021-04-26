Pokemon Go Bastiodon: Check Out Bastiodon's Best Moveset, Weakness And Other Stats

Pokemon Go is quite possibly the most imaginative handheld game ever made. Most handheld games let the player play the game in the solace of their homes. This one needs the player to wander out of their range of familiarity to play the game. Pokemon Go places the major parts in the shoes of a maturing pokemon trainer, who needs to wander out in the gutsy world and find and catch the absolute best Pokemon. Numerous players have inquired about Pokemon Go Bastiodon.

Pokemon Go Bastiodon

Bastiodon is a part of the 4th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Sinnoh region. This Pokemon has a fossil for a face and is known to be more than 100 years old. The years the Pokemon endures help make its face harder than steel. Bastiodon evolution doesn’t exist, it evolves from Shieldon after the players feed it 50 Candy in Pokemon Go.

A Shiny Bastiodon also exists in Pokemon Go but trying to catch the Shiny version of this Pokemon can be a difficult task in the game. Bastiodon is great Pokemon for the players to add to their Pokemon collection. This Pokemon can also become a regular part of the player’s battling arsenal if they learn certain attributes about the pokemon, such as Bastiodon best moveset, Bastiodon weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Bastiodon stats below:

Pokémon GO Bastiodon is a Rock and Steel type Pokemon with a max CP of 1741, 94 attack, 286 defense and 155 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Bastiodon weakness is Fighting, Ground and Water type moves. Bastiodon is boosted by Partly Cloudy and Snow weather. Bastiodon best moveset is Iron Tail and Stone Edge (6.70 DPS).

