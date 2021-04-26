Pokemon Go Bastiodon: Learn How To Get Bastiodon In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go has become one of the most popular games in recent times. The game uses AR abilities to mimic the Pokemon world into this present reality. Players will circumvent finding and getting new Pokemon for their assortment. Pokemon Go has additionally begun PvP where players can wage fights against their companions and arbitrary individuals, so the players need to draw out their best Pokemon in these circumstances. Many users want to learn how to get Bastiodon in Pokemon Go.

How to get Bastiodon in Pokemon Go?

The best approach to get a Bastiodon in Pokemon Go is attempting to discover it during its spotlight hour. The utilization of lure at a pokestop and incense while strolling around will likewise expand the odds for the player to get a Pokemon Go Bastiodon for their collection. Players should likewise load up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can also be a good way for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. Players can also try and catch a Shieldon and evolve it to Bastiodon. These are the general ways of acquiring any Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Bastiodon Stats

Bastiodon is a part of the 4th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Sinnoh region. This Pokemon has a fossil for a face and is known to be more than 100 years old. The years the Pokemon endures help make its face harder than steel. Bastiodon evolution doesn’t exist, it evolves from Shieldon after the players feed it 50 Candy in Pokemon Go.

A Shiny Bastiodon also exists in Pokemon Go but trying to catch the Shiny version of this Pokemon can be a difficult task in the game. Bastiodon is great Pokemon for the players to add to their Pokemon collection. This Pokemon can also become a regular part of the player’s battling arsenal if they learn certain attributes about the pokemon, such as Bastiodon best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Bastiodon stats below:

Pokémon GO Bastiodon is a Rock and Steel-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1741, 94 attack, 286 defense, and 155 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Bastiodon weakness is Fighting, Ground, and Water type moves. Bastiodon is boosted by Partly Cloudy and Snow weather. Bastiodon best moveset is Iron Tail and Stone Edge (6.70 DPS).

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.net Website