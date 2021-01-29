Pokemon Go Beartic Moveset: Check Out This Brief Guide On Beartic In Pokemon Go

Beartic is an Ice Pokémon which evolves from Cubchoo. It is vulnerable to Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel moves. Beartic's strongest moveset is Charm & Ice Punch and it has a Max CP of 3,042. It freezes its breath to create fangs and claws of ice to fight with. Cold northern areas are its habitat.

Pokemon Go Beartic Moveset

Beartic is an Ice-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3439, attack of 233, defence of 152 and stamina of 216 in Pokemon Go. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Beartic is vulnerable to Fighting, Fire, Rock and Steel-type moves. Beartic is boosted by Snow weather. Beartic's best moves are Charm and Play Rough (13.46 DPS).

Pokemon Go Evolution for Beartic

Currently, there is a total of 2 Pokemon in the Cubchoo family. Beartic evolves from Cubchoo and this will cost the players 50 Candy. Since Beartic is an Ice-type Pokemon, this makes it vulnerable against Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that the players can use for defeating Beartic are:

Reshiram,

Metagross,

Lucario,

Chandelure,

Darmanitan (Standard).

Pokemon Go Beartic Statistics

Base stats Attack - 233 Defence - 152 Stamina - 216

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 1,303 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,738 Level 30 Max wild - 2,607 Level 40 - 3,042

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 2,173 Level 35 (wild) - 2,825

Max HP Level 40 - 182

Size Height - 2.6 m Weight - 260 kg

Other Base capture rate - 15% Base flee rate - 5% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



Additional stats for Beartic in Pokemon Go

Generation - Generation 5

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 5%

Buddy Distance - 3 km

Pokédex Height - 2.6 m

Pokédex Weight - 260.0 kg

Bonus candy on capture - 2

Bonus Stardust on capture - 200

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50

