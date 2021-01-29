Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Beartic Moveset: Check Out This Brief Guide On Beartic In Pokemon Go

Beartic is an Ice Pokémon which evolves from Cubchoo. It is vulnerable to Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel moves. Beartic's strongest moveset is Charm & Ice Punch and it has a Max CP of 3,042. It freezes its breath to create fangs and claws of ice to fight with. Cold northern areas are its habitat.

Pokemon Go Beartic Moveset

Beartic is an Ice-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3439, attack of 233, defence of 152 and stamina of 216 in Pokemon Go. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Beartic is vulnerable to Fighting, Fire, Rock and Steel-type moves. Beartic is boosted by Snow weather. Beartic's best moves are Charm and Play Rough (13.46 DPS).

Pokemon Go Evolution for Beartic

Currently, there is a total of 2 Pokemon in the Cubchoo family. Beartic evolves from Cubchoo and this will cost the players 50 Candy. Since Beartic is an Ice-type Pokemon, this makes it vulnerable against Fire, Fighting, Rock and Steel moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that the players can use for defeating Beartic are:

  • Reshiram, 
  • Metagross, 
  • Lucario, 
  • Chandelure, 
  • Darmanitan (Standard).

Pokemon Go Beartic Statistics

  • Base stats
    • Attack - 233
    • Defence - 152
    • Stamina - 216
  • Max CP
    • Level 15 Research encounters - 1,303
    • Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,738
    • Level 30 Max wild - 2,607
    • Level 40 - 3,042
  • Max CP with weather boost
    • Level 25 (raids) - 2,173
    • Level 35 (wild) - 2,825
  • Max HP
    • Level 40 - 182
  • Size
    • Height - 2.6 m
    • Weight - 260 kg
  • Other
    • Base capture rate - 15%
    • Base flee rate - 5%
    • Buddy walk distance - 3 km

Additional stats for Beartic in Pokemon Go

  • Generation - Generation 5
  • Category - Non-Legendary
  • Base Flee Rate - 5%
  • Buddy Distance - 3 km
  • Pokédex Height - 2.6 m
  • Pokédex Weight - 260.0 kg
  • Bonus candy on capture - 2
  • Bonus Stardust on capture - 200
  • Can be put in a gym? - Yes
  • Can be transferred? - Yes
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 50000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move - 50

