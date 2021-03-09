Pokemon Go Beldum: Check Out The Star Pokemon For Incense Day Here

Pokemon Go is a portable gaming application that utilizes the assistance of AR and GPS to give the players a simulated experience of being a Pokemon Trainer. The application persuades the individuals to go out as they can get new pokemon as they are on their day-to-day ventures. Pokemon Go has plenty of Pokemon, right from the beginning of the arrangement, and has been adding new ones in each update. Players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Beldum.

Pokemon Go Beldum

Pokemon Go Incense Day is coming up and this time around, Beldum is the Pokemon among others that will be attracted to the incense. Along with Beldum, other Psychic Type and Steel Type Pokemon will be attracted to the incense too. This event will take place on the 14th of March. Beldum is a third-generation Pokemon that is normally found in the Hoenn region. Beldum evolution is Metang. It costs 25 candies to perform the Beldum Evolution.

Any player would find themselves lucky to catch Beldum for their Pokemon Collection. Beldum is a strong Pokemon that uses magnetic capabilities to subdue its foes. Check out Beldum best moveset, stats, and weaknesses below:

Pokémon GO Beldum is a Steel and Psychic-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1104, 96 attacks, 132 defense, and 120 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Beldum is vulnerable to Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground-type moves. Beldum is boosted by Snow and Windy weather. Beldum best moveset is Take Down and Struggle (4.51 DPS).

