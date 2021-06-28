Pokemon Go Bidoof Outbreak: What Is Bidoof's Best Moveset And Weakness?

In a Pokemon Go outbreak that began recently, players will see a lot of Bidoof in the game. The event, called the Bidoof outbreak, began on June 25, 2021, and is set to end on July 1, 2021. During the mentioned time, Bidoof will be readily available in raids, out in the wild, and in rewards for competing exclusive Field Research. Additionally, a Shiny Bidoof is also making its Pokemon Go debut this Bidoof outbreak. For more information on the Pokemon Go update, read ahead.

Bidoof Outbreak in Pokemon Go

During the Bidoof outbreak event in Pokemon Go, Bidoof will be seen invading the Pokemon universe. Bidoof will be able to learn moves which it does not know normally. Players who catch Bidoofs will also be rewarded with Catch XP Bonus. During the event, players will be able to collect field research tasks through PokeStops. As a reward, a player will be rewarded with a Bidoof encounter for catching 1 and 3 Bidoofs, and 10 Pokeballs for catching 5 Bidoofs. Additionally, players will get a 2x catch bonus from June 25 to Jue 26, a 3x catch bonus from June 27 to June 28, and a 4x catch bonus from June 29 to June 30.

Another addition to the game is the Shiny Bidoof and Bibarel, along with shadow Bidoog which would be available in Team Go Rocket Grunt battles. While during the event, Bidoof can learn Shadow Ball, Thunderbolt and Ice Beam attacks using a Charged TM, these moves would only be available through an elite Charged TM post the event. Bidoof will also appear during 1-star raids in the outbreak event.

During the Bidoof outbreak, if a player manages to evolve a Bidoof into Bibarel, the Bibarel will learn Hyper Beam. To evolve Bidoof into Bibarel, a player needs 50 candies. Bidoof Best Moveset: The Bidoof best moveset includes Tackle (12 DPS) and Hyper Fang (38.4 DPS) for offence and Take Down (8 DPS) for defence. The generation IV normal type pokemon is resistant to Ghost-type pokemon.

The Bidoof best moveset includes Tackle (12 DPS) and Hyper Fang (38.4 DPS) for offence and Take Down (8 DPS) for defence. The generation IV normal type pokemon is resistant to Ghost-type pokemon. Bidoof Weakness: Bidoof weakness is towards fighting-type pokemon, which deal 160% damage to Bidoof.

IMAGE: POKEMON WEBSITE