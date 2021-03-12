Pokemon Go Blissey: Base Stats, Best Moveset And More About This Popular Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have constantly been making a number of changes to their game. Because of this, the players have been asking questions about some specific Pokemon. To help the players, we have managed to answer some of their questions related to the game. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Blissey.

Blissey is a popular normal-type Pokemon that is the evolution form of Chansey. It is often found in places like the Johto region. This Normal-type of Pokemon is only vulnerable to Fighting-type moves. To help out the users, we have managed to gather some useful information about this Pokemon. Read more

Blissey Base Stats

Max CP: 3117

Attack: 129

Defence: 169

Stamina: 496

Blissey Best Moveset

Pound + Hyper Beam

Pound + Psychic

Pound + Dazzling Gleam

Zen Headbutt + Hyper Beam

Zen Headbutt +Psychic

Zen Headbutt + Dazzling Gleam

Weaknesses

160.0% damage - Fighting

Resistances

62.5% damage - Ghost

