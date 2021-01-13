Pokemon Go Boldore Best Moveset: Find Out About Best Moves Of Boldore

Pokémon Go is a 2016 augmented reality mobile game developed and published by Niantic in collaboration with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for iOS and Android devices. It is a major part of the Pokemon franchise, and this game came out as the result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. Here, you will know about the best movesets and weakness of a Pokemon known as Boldore.

Pokemon Go Boldore Best Moveset

Boldore is a Rock Pokémon which evolves from Roggenrola. It is weak against Steel, Ground, Fighting, Water and Grass moves. The strongest moveset that Boldore has is Smack Down & Solar Beam along with possessing a Max CP of 2,029. Boldore evolves into Gigalith. This Pokemon has orange crystals which are actually lumps of powerful energy. Since they are very valuable, Boldore is sometimes targeted for them.

The best moves for Boldore are Smack Down and Solar Beam when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. Here are the best moves for offence and defence:

For Offence Smack Down with a dps of 16 Solar Beam with a dps of 36.7

For Defence Mud-Slap with a dps of 12.9 Solar Beam with a dps of 36.7



Boldore Weakness

Boldore is a Rock type Pokémon, which makes it weak against Steel, Ground, Fighting, Water and Grass moves. The 5 strongest Pokémon you can use to beat Boldore are:

Metagross,

Lucario,

Kingler,

Conkeldurr,

Breloom.

Pokemon Go Update Steps for iOS and Android

For the iOS platform First, open the App Store app. Tap Today. Tap the Profile button at the top of the screen. Navigate to the Pokémon GO app and tap the Update button.

For the Android platform Open the Google Play Store app. On the top left side, you will see the menu button, tap on it. Tap the My apps & games menu option. Navigate to the Pokémon GO app and tap the Update button.



As for the evolution of this Pokemon, there are currently a total of 3 Pokemon in the Roggenrola family. Boldore evolves from Roggenrola which costs 50 Candy and evolves into Gigalith which will cost 200 Candy.

