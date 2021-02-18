Pokemon Go Bouffalant; Everything You Need To Know About This Rare Normal Type Pokémon

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular mobile games of all time. The game lets you walk around exploring new places while catching Pokemon out in the wild. One such rare Pokemon is the Bouffalant. Read on to find out more about Pokemon Go Bouffalant.

Pokemon Go Bouffalant

Bouffalant is a rare Pokemon that was introduced into Pokemon Go from the Unova region. He was introduced during the Unova week event last year. Bouffalant is one of the rare types of Pokemon and what's stranger still is that the Pokemon can only be found in very few geographical locations around the world which also means that the Pokemon is going to be very hard to find. Strangely, Bouffalant is only available in a certain the United States of America. It can also be hatched from the 5 km eggs hatched from this area.

Bouffalant Evolution Stages

Bouffallant is a pure normal type Pokemon which means it does not have any more evolutions or any unevolved form. Moreover, no other Pokemon can evolve into Bouffalant. The Bouffalant is weak to physical type Pokemon but has a very strong defence against the ghost type Pokmon.

Bouffalant Best Moveset For Gym Fights

The move set you can have for this Pokemon is the Zen Headbutt for its super speed. Add the Skull Bash move set along with the Zen Headbutt to get the most damage in PVP situations. The Bouffalant has base stats of 195 attack, 182 defence and 216 stamina. The Bouffalant has max CP of 2797 making it a good choice for gym battles. However, travelling to that

Where to find Bouffalant?

Bouffalant is a very rare Pokemon and if you want to catch this one, you will need to travel to New York City in the United States of America. There have also been reports that people have seen this Pokemon spawning in other places such as Maryland and Massachusetts which shows an obvious visible trend. However, travelling to a specific part of the country to get a Pokemon can be difficult if not impossible given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Pokemon appears in the North-Eastern areas of the United States. Make sure to add this Pokemon to your collection if you find him as he's super rare. Stay tuned for more tips and Pokemon Go update.

