Pokemon Go Buneary: Is Buneary Shiny In Pokemon Go? Find Out

Pokemon Go is a wildly popular handheld game and has been on the top of the charts since its release. The players get a life-like experience of going around catching all Pokemon and trying to become the Pokemon Master. The Pokemon Go application has also added a lot of updates which have provided the players with new missions, pokemon, and a lot more. Players want to know, is Buneary Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Is Buneary Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, it is true that a Pokemon Go Shiny Buneary does exist and the players can attempt to catch the shiny edition in the wild. The best time to catch a Pokemon Go Shiny Buneary would be during its featured hour. Shiny Pokemon are rare to find and even more difficult to catch, the players should be patient and pick out the right time and place to add a Pokemon Go Shiny Buneary to their collection in the game.

Pokemon Go Buneary Stats

Pokemon Buneary is one of the 4th Generation Pokemon and is commonly found in the Sinnoh region. This Pokemon like all the bunny type Pokemon have been featured in the Pokemon Go Easter event. The spawn rate for this Pokemon will increase during this event and the players will also have a chance to get a Shiny Buneary for themselves in the event.

Buneary evolution does exist in the game and it is Lopunny. It costs the player 50 candy to perform this evolution in Pokemon Go. This Pokemon is not much of a fighter, but the players can still add it to fill slots or last-minute backup in the game. To get the absolute best out of this Pokemon, the players should learn Buneary best moveset, stats and weaknesses, which will help them survive in battle with this Pokemon. Check out Pokemon Go Buneary Stats below:

Pokémon GO Buneary is a Normal-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1423, 130 attack, 105 defense and 146 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Buneary is vulnerable to Fighting-type moves. Buneary is boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. Buneary's best moves are Pound and Swift (7.55 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest procuring games of July 2020. The game uses portable GPS to find, catch, fight, and train virtual Pokémon that seem, by all accounts, to be in reality. The pokemon fans unquestionably appreciate the game and run on a freemium plan of action that underpins in-application buys for an extra in-game bonus. Everybody finds the Pokemon Go players going around the roads with their phones in their grasp searching for all the extravagant Pokemons they can get. This is one of the games that need the players to move around instead of sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded free of charge on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.net Website