Pokemon Go Buneary's Best Moveset: What Are Best Attack Moves Of Buneary?

Quick links:
Image Source: Nintendo
Buneary is a Normal-type Pokémon that is weak against Fighting moves. Buneary evolution turns it into Lopynny and its strongest moveset is Pound & Fire Punch. The Pokedex says that it holds one ear rolled up so that if it is struck by an opponent, it can launch a fast counterattack. Continue reading to know about some of the best movesets of this Pokemon in Pokemon Go.
Buneary is one of the Normal-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 130, defence of 105, stamina of 146 and a max CP of 1423 in Pokemon Go. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Buneary is vulnerable to Fighting-type moves. Buneary is boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. Buneary's best moves are Pound and Swift (7.55 DPS). Some of the other best movesets of this Pokemon are mentioned below:
Buneary evolves into Lopunny which costs 50 Candy. Evolving Mega Lopunny will cost the players 200 Mega Energy the first time, and after that, for every level up it will be 40 Mega Energy.
One of the latest updates in Pokemon Go is The Pokémon GO referral program. If it's your friend's first time playing Pokemon Go or they've been away for a while, they'll get prizes such as Pokémon encounters, Rare Sweets, Incubators, and more as they meet those milestones. You will be rewarded as well. With the Season of Legends still going on, now is the ideal time to enlist the help of your friends. Follow the steps below to invite your friend:
Image Source: Nintendo