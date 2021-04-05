Pokemon Go Buneary's Best Moveset: What Are Best Attack Moves Of Buneary?

Buneary is a Normal-type Pokémon that is weak against Fighting moves. Buneary evolution turns it into Lopynny and its strongest moveset is Pound & Fire Punch. The Pokedex says that it holds one ear rolled up so that if it is struck by an opponent, it can launch a fast counterattack. Continue reading to know about some of the best movesets of this Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Buneary's Best Moveset

Buneary is one of the Normal-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 130, defence of 105, stamina of 146 and a max CP of 1423 in Pokemon Go. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Buneary is vulnerable to Fighting-type moves. Buneary is boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. Buneary's best moves are Pound and Swift (7.55 DPS). Some of the other best movesets of this Pokemon are mentioned below:

Pound + Swift - DPS => 7.55

Pound + Fire Punch - DPS => 7.51

Quick Attack + Fire Punch - DPS => 6.97

Quick Attack + Swift - DPS => 6.76

Buneary evolves into Lopunny which costs 50 Candy. Evolving Mega Lopunny will cost the players 200 Mega Energy the first time, and after that, for every level up it will be 40 Mega Energy.

Buneary Base Statistics

It has a base attack of 130

It has a base defence of 105

It has a base stamina of 146

Max CP with weather boost at level 25 is 889

Max CP with weather boost at level 35 is 1168

Max HP at level 40 is 127

It has a height of up to 0.4m

It has a weight of up to 5.5kg

The base capture rate is 50%

The base flee rate is 10%

Required buddy walk distance is 3km

Pokemon Go Update

One of the latest updates in Pokemon Go is The Pokémon GO referral program. If it's your friend's first time playing Pokemon Go or they've been away for a while, they'll get prizes such as Pokémon encounters, Rare Sweets, Incubators, and more as they meet those milestones. You will be rewarded as well. With the Season of Legends still going on, now is the ideal time to enlist the help of your friends. Follow the steps below to invite your friend:

To get your referral code, go to the Friends screen and tap Invite.

Offer the code to a Pokémon GO newbie or someone who hasn't played in at least 90 days.

You'll both start earning rewards once they enter your referral code, either during the sign-up process or later on the Friends screen.

You'll both get more rewards as your friend hits milestones on their journey.

Image Source: Nintendo