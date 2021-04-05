Pokemon Go Bunnelby: Is Bunnelby Shiny In Pokemon Go? Find Out

Pokemon Go uses AR abilities to mimic the Pokemon world into this present reality. Players will circumvent finding and getting new Pokemon for their assortment. Pokemon Go has additionally begun PvP where players can wage fights against their companions and arbitrary individuals, so the players need to draw out their best Pokemon in these circumstances. Many users want to learn, is Bunnelby Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Is Bunnelby Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, it is true that a Pokemon Go Shiny Bunnelby does exist and the players can attempt to catch the shiny edition in the wild. Bunnelby is also one of the featured pokemon for the Pokemon Go Easter Event. The best time to catch a Pokemon Go Shiny Bunnelby would be during its featured hour. Shiny Pokemon are rare to find and even more difficult to catch. The players should be patient and pick out the right time and place to add a Shiny Bunnelby to their collection in the game.

Pokemon Go Bunnelby Stats

Bunnelby has been added fairly recently to Pokemon Go. This Pokemon is a part of the 6th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kalos region. These Pokemon are shaped liked a bunny but do not go on their cute appearance as they have burrows forbears which they use to dig holes to sneakily attack and evade the enemies.

Bunnelby evolution in Pokemon Go does exist and it evolves into Diggersby. It costs the players 50 candy to perform the Bunnelby evolution in the game. Bunnelby’s appearance may be soft and cuddly, but this Pokemon is as much a fighter as any other Pokemon in the game. Its agility helps players dodge their enemy’s attacks and end the battle with a swift blow. Before adding this Pokemon to their battling arsenal, the players should learn Bunnelby's best moveset, stats and weaknesses. Check these out below:

Pokémon GO Bunnelby is a Normal-type Pokemon with a max CP of 625, 68 attack, 72 defense, and 116 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kalos region (Gen 6). Bunnelby is vulnerable to Fighting-type moves. Bunnelby is boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. Bunnelby best moveset is Quick Attack and Earthquake (4.64 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: PokemonGoApp Twitter