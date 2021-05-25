Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Cacturne: Here's How To Catch Cacturne In Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players have been asking how to get Cacturne in Pokemon Go. So we have listed some information about the Grass type Pokemon right here. Read more

Written By
Sahil Mirani
pokemon go

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER


Pokemon Go makers have managed to add a number of different Pokemons to their game. Because of this, the players are currently trying to ask a number of questions related to the game. Currently, they are asking how to get Cacturne in Pokemon Go. So here is some valuable information that can be used by them to catch this Pokemon. Read more

How to get Cacturne in Pokemon Go?

If the players want to catch the Pokemon Go Cacturne then the players will need to look in some green spaces, parks and gardens, or even forests, meadows and church areas. Getting this Pokemon is not easy because of its extremely low Catch Rate of 20%. The players will need to move throughout the map and try to catch this pokemon in the game. Apart from this, here are also a couple of important Cacturne stats that can help you know more about this Grass-type Pokemon. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Cacturne. 

Cacturne Weakness

  • 256.0% Damage - Bug type
  • 160.0% Damage - Fairy type
  • 160.0% Damage - Fighting type
  • 160.0% Damage - Fire type
  • 160.0% Damage - Flying type
  • 160.0% Damage - Ice type
  • 160.0% Damage - Poison type

Cacturne Resistances

  • 39.1% Damage - Psychic type
  • 62.5% Damage - Dark type
  • 62.5% Damage - Electric type
  • 62.5% Damage - Ghost type
  • 62.5% Damage - Grass type
  • 62.5% Damage - Ground type
  • 62.5% Damage - Water type

Pokemon Go Cacturne

  • Max CP: 2598
  • Attack: 221
  • Defense: 115
  • Stamina: 172
  • Generation: Generation 3
  • Category: Non-Legendary
  • Base Flee Rate: 6%
  • Buddy Distance: 3 km
  • Pokédex Height: 1.3 m
  • Pokédex Weight: 77.4 kg
  • Bonus candy on capture: 2
  • Bonus Stardust on capture: 200
  • Can be put in a gym: Yes
  • Can be transferred: Yes
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 50000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move: 50

Cacturne Moveset

  • Sucker Punch + Grass Knot
  • Poison Jab + Grass Knot
  • Sucker Punch + Dynamic Punch
  • Sucker Punch + Dark Pulse
  • Poison Jab + Dynamic Punch
  • Poison Jab + Dark Pulse
  • Poison Jab + Payback
  • Sucker Punch + Payback

Pokemon go makers have constantly been releasing a lot of new content for their players to enjoy. The new Pokemon Go update is going to bring in the Luminous Legends X event that is going to bring in a number of Pokemon from the Kalos region right here. Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy are some Pokemons that the players can get in the game because of the Luminous Legends X event. Apart from this their Gible community day is also coming up. This event will start from Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. 

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER

READ | How to evolve Milotic in Pokemon Go? Know whether Milotic evolution is possible
READ | Pokemon Go granbull best moveset: What are the strongest moves of this pokemon?
READ | Pokemon Go granbull guide: How to find and catch a granbull in the game?
READ | Pokemon Go zigzagoon: What are the best movesets of this Pokemon?
READ | How to evolve granbull in pokemon go? Here is a brief guide on its evolution
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND