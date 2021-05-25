Pokemon Go Cacturne: Here's How To Catch Cacturne In Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go makers have managed to add a number of different Pokemons to their game. Because of this, the players are currently trying to ask a number of questions related to the game. Currently, they are asking how to get Cacturne in Pokemon Go. So here is some valuable information that can be used by them to catch this Pokemon. Read more

How to get Cacturne in Pokemon Go?

If the players want to catch the Pokemon Go Cacturne then the players will need to look in some green spaces, parks and gardens, or even forests, meadows and church areas. Getting this Pokemon is not easy because of its extremely low Catch Rate of 20%. The players will need to move throughout the map and try to catch this pokemon in the game. Apart from this, here are also a couple of important Cacturne stats that can help you know more about this Grass-type Pokemon. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Cacturne.

Cacturne Weakness

256.0% Damage - Bug type

160.0% Damage - Fairy type

160.0% Damage - Fighting type

160.0% Damage - Fire type

160.0% Damage - Flying type

160.0% Damage - Ice type

160.0% Damage - Poison type

Cacturne Resistances

39.1% Damage - Psychic type

62.5% Damage - Dark type

62.5% Damage - Electric type

62.5% Damage - Ghost type

62.5% Damage - Grass type

62.5% Damage - Ground type

62.5% Damage - Water type

Pokemon Go Cacturne

Max CP: 2598

Attack: 221

Defense: 115

Stamina: 172

Generation: Generation 3

Category: Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 6%

Buddy Distance: 3 km

Pokédex Height: 1.3 m

Pokédex Weight: 77.4 kg

Bonus candy on capture: 2

Bonus Stardust on capture: 200

Can be put in a gym: Yes

Can be transferred: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 50

Cacturne Moveset

Sucker Punch + Grass Knot

Poison Jab + Grass Knot

Sucker Punch + Dynamic Punch

Sucker Punch + Dark Pulse

Poison Jab + Dynamic Punch

Poison Jab + Dark Pulse

Poison Jab + Payback

Sucker Punch + Payback

Pokemon go makers have constantly been releasing a lot of new content for their players to enjoy. The new Pokemon Go update is going to bring in the Luminous Legends X event that is going to bring in a number of Pokemon from the Kalos region right here. Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy are some Pokemons that the players can get in the game because of the Luminous Legends X event. Apart from this their Gible community day is also coming up. This event will start from Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER