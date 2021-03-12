Pokemon Go Chancey: All The Stats And Movesets You Need To Know About This Pokemon

Pokemon Go is one of the most played mobile games in the world. This game has a very unique concept in its gameplay as it requires players to get out of their houses and walk around in their cities to catch Pokemon. Players can visit different exotic locations like hills, forests, factors etc to catch a specific type of powerful Pokemon that are only found at specific places. The game has been appreciated for its ability to get people active, unlike other games where people can just inside their houses to play. One of the most popular, yet rare Pokemon in this game is Chansey, the nurse like Pokemon. Read on to know more about Pokemon Go Chansey.

Pokemon Go Chansey

Chansey is a normal type Pokemon that has evolved from its base form of Happiny. Chansey is a normal type of Pokemon that is often kept by healers as the Pokemon possesses strong healing properties. Consequently, Chansey is weak in battle and is often used as a support Pokemon by trainers. Chansey is especially weak against fighting type Pokemon.

The best Pokemon you can use to counter Chansey are Lucario, Conkeldurr, Breloom, Machamp and Blaziken. There is a very low chance that you can get the shiny Chansey when capturing the Pokemon. Chansey also lays very nutritious eggs every day. These eggs are delicious and have strong healing properties. Pokemon trainers use Chansey's eggs to heal other Pokemon when they get injured.

Chansey Best Moveset

The best moves for Chansey are Pound and Hyper Beam when fighting other Pokemon. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. Players should ideally use this Pokemon in a support role. Take a look at all of Chansey's movesets.

Pound

Zen Headbutt

Psychic

Dazzling Gleam

Hyper Beam

Psybeam

Chansey Stats

Boss HP 600

Caught CP range 654 - 717

Caught CP (boosted) 817 - 896

Attack 60

Defence 128

Stamina 487

Max CP

Level 15

Research encounters537

Level 20 - Max hatched / raids 717

- Level 30 - Max wild 1,075

- Level 40 - Max level 1,255

- Max CP with weather boost

Level 25 (raids) 896

Level 35 (wild) 1,165

Max HP - Level 40 - 396 HP

- Height 1.1 m

Weight 34.6 kg

Base capture rate 20%

Base flee rate 9%

Buddy walk distance 5 km

Chansey Evolution

There are 3 evolution forms in the Chansey family of Pokemon. The first base form is Happiny, the second form is Chansey and the final form is Blissey. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon Go and gaming.