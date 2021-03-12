Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Chancey: All The Stats And Movesets You Need To Know About This Pokemon

Chansey is a normal type of Pokemon in Pokemon Go. This Pokemon is quite common and can be found anywhere. Read on for Chansey stats and movest.

Written By
Sakshat Kolhatkar
pokemon go

Pokemon Go is one of the most played mobile games in the world. This game has a very unique concept in its gameplay as it requires players to get out of their houses and walk around in their cities to catch Pokemon. Players can visit different exotic locations like hills, forests, factors etc to catch a specific type of powerful Pokemon that are only found at specific places. The game has been appreciated for its ability to get people active, unlike other games where people can just inside their houses to play. One of the most popular, yet rare Pokemon in this game is Chansey, the nurse like Pokemon. Read on to know more about Pokemon Go Chansey. 

READ | Pokemon Go Pidgey: Base Stat, Moveset and more about this Flying-type Pokemon

Pokemon Go Chansey 

Chansey is a normal type Pokemon that has evolved from its base form of Happiny. Chansey is a normal type of Pokemon that is often kept by healers as the Pokemon possesses strong healing properties. Consequently, Chansey is weak in battle and is often used as a support Pokemon by trainers. Chansey is especially weak against fighting type Pokemon.

READ | Pokemon Go: Learn the complete stat details of Rhydon in this guide

The best Pokemon you can use to counter Chansey are Lucario, Conkeldurr, Breloom, Machamp and Blaziken. There is a very low chance that you can get the shiny Chansey when capturing the Pokemon. Chansey also lays very nutritious eggs every day. These eggs are delicious and have strong healing properties. Pokemon trainers use Chansey's eggs to heal other Pokemon when they get injured. 

READ | Pokemon Go Kangaskhan: How to catch the Pokémon? Best moveset and evolved forms

Chansey Best Moveset 

The best moves for Chansey are Pound and Hyper Beam when fighting other Pokemon. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. Players should ideally use this Pokemon in a support role. Take a look at all of Chansey's movesets. 

READ | Pokemon Go Jigglypuff: Best moveset, evolution forms and where to catch this Pokemon
  • Pound
  • Zen Headbutt
  • Psychic
  • Dazzling Gleam
  • Hyper Beam
  • Psybeam

Chansey Stats 

  • Boss HP 600
  • Caught CP range 654 - 717
  • Caught CP (boosted) 817 - 896
  • Attack     60
  • Defence 128
  • Stamina  487
  • Max CP
  • Level 15
  • Research encounters537 
  • Level 20 - Max hatched / raids 717 
  • Level 30 - Max wild 1,075 
  • Level 40 - Max level 1,255 
  • Max CP with weather boost
  • Level 25 (raids)  896 
  • Level 35 (wild)   1,165
  • Max HP - Level 40  - 396 HP
  • Height   1.1 m
  • Weight  34.6 kg
  • Base capture rate   20%
  • Base flee rate    9%
  • Buddy walk distance   5 km

Chansey Evolution

There are 3 evolution forms in the Chansey family of Pokemon. The first base form is Happiny, the second form is Chansey and the final form is Blissey. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon Go and gaming. 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND