Pokemon Go Chancey: All The Stats And Movesets You Need To Know About This Pokemon

Quick links:
Pokemon Go is one of the most played mobile games in the world. This game has a very unique concept in its gameplay as it requires players to get out of their houses and walk around in their cities to catch Pokemon. Players can visit different exotic locations like hills, forests, factors etc to catch a specific type of powerful Pokemon that are only found at specific places. The game has been appreciated for its ability to get people active, unlike other games where people can just inside their houses to play. One of the most popular, yet rare Pokemon in this game is Chansey, the nurse like Pokemon. Read on to know more about Pokemon Go Chansey.
Chansey is a normal type Pokemon that has evolved from its base form of Happiny. Chansey is a normal type of Pokemon that is often kept by healers as the Pokemon possesses strong healing properties. Consequently, Chansey is weak in battle and is often used as a support Pokemon by trainers. Chansey is especially weak against fighting type Pokemon.
The best Pokemon you can use to counter Chansey are Lucario, Conkeldurr, Breloom, Machamp and Blaziken. There is a very low chance that you can get the shiny Chansey when capturing the Pokemon. Chansey also lays very nutritious eggs every day. These eggs are delicious and have strong healing properties. Pokemon trainers use Chansey's eggs to heal other Pokemon when they get injured.
The best moves for Chansey are Pound and Hyper Beam when fighting other Pokemon. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. Players should ideally use this Pokemon in a support role. Take a look at all of Chansey's movesets.
There are 3 evolution forms in the Chansey family of Pokemon. The first base form is Happiny, the second form is Chansey and the final form is Blissey. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon Go and gaming.