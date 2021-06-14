Pokemon Go: Check Out Is Cottonee Shiny In The Game And More Details In This Guide

Cottonee is a Gen 5 Pokemon. You can find it in the Unova region. Cottonee belongs to the Oddish family. Many Players of Pokemon Go want to know is Cottonee Shiny in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at is Cottonee Shiny in Pokemon Go, the basic details of Cottonee, and more.

The basic details of Pokemon Go Cottonee

Cottonee comes under the Grass and Fairy-type Pokémon. It is weak to Poison, Fire, Steel, Flying, and Ice moves. The best moveset for Cottonee are Charm and Grass Knot. Max CP of Cottonee is 700. Cottonee evolves into Whimsicott. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at is Cottonee Shiny in Pokemon Go.

Is Cottonee Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Many players are wondering whether Cottonee can be Shiny in the game or whether it is possible to encounter a Shiny Cottonee during a particular event. Cottonee actually made its debut during the recently concluded May Spotlight hour. To answer many player’s questions directly, the Shiny form of Cottonee isn’t yet released in the game. What it means is that Cottonee cannot be Shiny and you will only be able to catch the regular form of this Pokemon. You wouldn’t be able to catch its Shiny form. We can hope that Niantic releases the Shiny form of Cottonee really soon.

The biological details of Cottonee

Cottonee is a white coloured Pokemon. It has a circular body. On top of its head, it has white, puffy-looking sections. You will be able to see these puffy sections in its underside as well. behind the underside area, you can see a star-shaped area similar to it which is green coloured in nature. This Pokemon has oval-shaped eyes that are orange in colour. When you notice closely, you can see that it has notched leaves on the sides of its body. Cottonee is generally blown around the wind due to its lightweight nature. The only time it wouldn’t be able to be blown around by the wind is when Cottonee is fully socked in rain. The rain that gets into the cotton, weighs it down significantly. In order to dry itself, it will stay under a tree. Once it is dry, the wind will start blowing it around. In the mating season, you will be able to see that Cottonee is being blown by the wind in large groups. Cottonee uses its cotton to defend itself from its enemies. The cotton taken from Cottonee can be used to manufacture soft beds and pillows that are puffy and light.

Cottonee evolution in the latest Pokemon Go update

IMAGE: NIANTIC TWITTER