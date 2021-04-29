Pokemon Go Cherubi: Cherubi's Best Moveset, Weakness, Evolution And More

Pokemon Go brings all the nostalgia back into the player’s hands. Pokemon has a huge fanbase, right from the games on the Gameboy, players have been in love with the series. Pokemon Go is a mobile game and allows the players to find, catch and battle on the Go. The game already has a huge Pokemon roster and keeps adding new ones in the version updates. Players try to learn more information such as best moveset, weakness, and other stats about Pokemon to grow their collection in the game. Many players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Cherubi.

Pokemon Go Cherubi

Cherubi is a part of the 4th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Sinnoh region. This Pokemon looks like a sweet innocent pair of cherries. Cherubi evolution is Overcast Cherrim and it costs 50 candy to perform the Cherubi evolution in Pokemon Go. The Pokedex description for Cherubi reads; “It evolves by sucking the energy out of the small ball where it had been storing nutrients”.

Players can also try to find and catch a Shiny Cherubi in Pokemon Go, but keep in mind that Shiny encounters of any Pokemon are a rare occurrence. Cherubi isn’t the strongest Pokemon, but any player that is trying to fill their Pokedex, should try and get a Cherubi for themselves. Cherubi best moveset, weakness, and other stats explain a lot more about the Pokemon. Check out Pokemon Go Cherubi Stats below:

Pokémon GO Cherubi is a Grass type Pokemon with a max CP of 1074, 108 attack, 92 defense and 128 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Cherubi weakness is Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison type moves. Cherubi is boosted by Sunny weather. Cherubi best moveset is Tackle and Seed Bomb (7.51 DPS).

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.net Website