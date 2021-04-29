Pokemon Go Cherubi: How To Obtain This Grass-type Pokemon In The Game?

Cherubi is one of the Grass-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go that has stats: an attack of 108, defence of 92, stamina of 128 and a max CP of 1074 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced in Generation 4 in the Sinnoh region. This grass-type Pokemon is weak against Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison-type moves. Cherubi is boosted by Sunny weather. Cherubi's best moves are Tackle and Seed Bomb (7.51 DPS). So how to catch the Pokemon Go Cherubi? Continue reading the article to find out.

How to Get Cherubi In Pokemon Go?

Cherubi is the first Pokemon in Pokemon Go to have weather-dependent evolution modes. The castform forms found in the wild shift with the weather, but nothing grows into it, which is what distinguishes Cherubi and Cherrim. Cherubi can be hatched right now from the 5km eggs found at Pokestops. In the wild, Pokemon number 420 can be found in grassy areas such as parks. To find Cherubi, you'll want to stick close to as many Pokestops as possible, just like you would with other Pokemon. When it comes to capturing Pokemon in Pokemon Go, using lures is always a good choice.

The next step is for Cherubi to develop into Cherrim. To evolve your Cherry Pokemon to its next evolutionary form, you'll only need 50 candies. Cherrim in its Overcast form is the most common type you'll come across in the wild. That's because any weather condition other than Sunny would cause Cherrim to become Overcast.

The third variant is Cherrim (Sunny) which is a Grass Pokémon that evolves from Cherubi. This Pokemon is weak against Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Razor Leaf & Solar Beam and it has a Max CP of 2,048. The Pokedex tells that It opens its folded petals to absorb the sun's rays with its entire body if it detects intense sunlight. The latest news on Pokemon Go update is the Pokémon GO Fest that is going to come back this year and there will be a two-day global event from July 17 to July 18, 2021.

Image Source: Nintendo