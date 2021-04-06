Pokemon Go Clauncher: Check Out Clauncher's Best Moveset, Stats And Weaknesses

Pokemon Go is a wildly popular handheld game that has been on the top of the charts since its release. The players get a life-like experience of going around catching all Pokemon and trying to become the Pokemon Master. The Pokemon Go application has also added a lot of updates which have provided the players with new missions, pokemon, and a lot more. Many players would like to know more about Pokemon Go Clauncher.

Pokemon Go Clauncher

Clauncher is part of the 6th generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kalos region. This Pokemon wasn’t available to catch in the game earlier but will be added during the Rivals Week event in Pokemon Go. This Pokemon looks just like a small crab, but its cute appearance can be deceiving. The Pokemon has got compressed water shooters in its claws that can attack its enemies on the ground and in the air. As the Pokemon still needs to be added, the players will have to wait until the Shiny version of Clauncher is added too, to catch it.

Clauncher evolution does exist in Pokemon Go and it evolves into Clawitzer. It costs the players 50 Candy to perform the Clauncher evolution in Pokemon Go. Clauncher is a strong Pokemon and a great addition to both, the player’s Pokemon Collection and Battling Arsenal. Players that really want to win with this Pokemon in the battles, should check out Clauncher best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out Pokemon Go Clauncher Stats below:

Pokémon GO Clauncher is a Water type Pokemon with a max CP of 1230, 108 attack, 117 defense and 137 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kalos region (Gen 6). Clauncher is vulnerable to Electric and Grass type moves. Clauncher is boosted by Rain weather. Clauncher best moveset is Water Gun and Crabhammer (9.08 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe, these players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Clauncher. Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: PokemonGoApp Twitter