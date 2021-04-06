Pokemon Go Clauncher: How To Catch Clauncher In Pokemon Go? Find Out

Pokemon Go is a well-known handheld game that has been on the highest-rated spot since its delivery. The players find a hobby to try getting all Pokemon and attempting to turn into the Pokemon Master. The Pokemon Go application has likewise added plenty of updates which have furnished the players with new missions, pokemon, and much more. Numerous players might want to find out how to catch Clauncher in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Clauncher in Pokemon Go?

Clauncher wasn’t available in the game earlier but will be introduced during the Rival’s Week event in Pokemon Go. The best way to catch a Clauncher in Pokemon Go is endeavouring to find it during its spotlight hour. The usage of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will similarly extend the chances for the player to get a Pokemon Go Clauncher for their collection.

Players ought to moreover stack up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to fabricate their chances of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can likewise be a decent route for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the overall methods of getting any sort of Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Clauncher Stats

Clauncher is part of the 6th generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kalos region. This Pokemon wasn’t available to catch in the game earlier but will be added during the Rivals Week event in Pokemon Go. This Pokemon looks just like a small crab, but its cute appearance can be deceiving. The Pokemon has got compressed water shooters in its claws that can attack its enemies on the ground and in the air.

Clauncher evolution does exist in Pokemon Go and it evolves into Clawitzer. It costs the players 50 Candy to perform this evolution in Pokemon Go. Clauncher is a strong Pokemon and a great addition to both, the player’s Pokemon Collection and Battling Arsenal. Players that really want to win with this Pokemon in the battles, should check out Clauncher best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out Pokemon Go Clauncher Stats below:

Pokémon GO Clauncher is a Water type Pokemon with a max CP of 1230, 108 attack, 117 defense and 137 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kalos region (Gen 6). Clauncher is vulnerable to Electric and Grass type moves. Clauncher is boosted by Rain weather. Clauncher best moveset is Water Gun and Crabhammer (9.08 DPS)

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.net Website