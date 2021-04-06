Pokemon Go Clawitzer: How To Find And Catch The Water Pokemon Clawitzer In Pokemon Go?

Clawitzer is a Water-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 221, defence of 171 and stamina of 174 in Pokemon GO. It was introduced in Generation 6 in the Kalos region for the very first time. Clawitzer weakness is against Electric and Grass-type attacks and it gets boosted by Rain weather. So how to catch Clawitzer in Pokemon Go? Here's a comprehensive guide on catching this water Pokemon. Check it out:

Pokemon Go Clawitzer

Pokémon with unique rivalries, such as Zangoose and Seviper, will be featured during Pokémon GO Rivals Week. The majority of the competing Pokémon appear in only one edition of the core series games. Despite the fact that both Pokémon are from the Hoenn zone, Seviper only appears in Pokémon Sapphire and Zangoose only appears in Pokémon Ruby.

Skrelp and Clauncher, two new “rival” Pokémon from Kalos, will be introduced during Rivals Week. Clauncher is a Water-type Pokémon that evolves into Clawitzer, another Water-type Pokémon from Pokémon X. Rivals' Week runs until 8 PM local time on April 18. Since these are the Pokemons that will be introduced during the rivals week, players will now be able to catch Clawitzer finally in Pokemon Go as it was previously not available in the game.

Pokemon Go Update

The Pokémon GO referral service is one of the newest features in Pokemon Go. If it's your friend's first time playing Pokemon Go or if they've been away for a while, they'll earn incentives including Pokémon encounters, Exclusive Candy, Incubators, and more when they hit those milestones. You'll get something in return as well. Follow the steps below to invite your friend:

For the players who want to get their referral code, just go over to the Friends screen and tap on Invite.

Now you need to offer the code to a Pokémon Go newbie or someone who hasn't played in at least 90 days.

You'll both start earning rewards once they enter your referral code, either during the sign-up process or later on the Friends screen.

You'll both get more rewards as your friend hits milestones on their journey.

Image Source: Nintendo