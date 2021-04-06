Pokemon Go Clawitzer: How To Find And Catch The Water Pokemon Clawitzer In Pokemon Go?

Quick links:
Image Source: Nintendo
Clawitzer is a Water-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 221, defence of 171 and stamina of 174 in Pokemon GO. It was introduced in Generation 6 in the Kalos region for the very first time. Clawitzer weakness is against Electric and Grass-type attacks and it gets boosted by Rain weather. So how to catch Clawitzer in Pokemon Go? Here's a comprehensive guide on catching this water Pokemon. Check it out:
Pokémon with unique rivalries, such as Zangoose and Seviper, will be featured during Pokémon GO Rivals Week. The majority of the competing Pokémon appear in only one edition of the core series games. Despite the fact that both Pokémon are from the Hoenn zone, Seviper only appears in Pokémon Sapphire and Zangoose only appears in Pokémon Ruby.
Skrelp and Clauncher, two new “rival” Pokémon from Kalos, will be introduced during Rivals Week. Clauncher is a Water-type Pokémon that evolves into Clawitzer, another Water-type Pokémon from Pokémon X. Rivals' Week runs until 8 PM local time on April 18. Since these are the Pokemons that will be introduced during the rivals week, players will now be able to catch Clawitzer finally in Pokemon Go as it was previously not available in the game.
Training with friends is a great way to improve, but there’s something special about testing your limits against a rival! ðŸ˜April 5, 2021
Did you know that some Pokémon are known to be rivals, too? ðŸ’ª An event featuring these Pokémon will be coming soon! https://t.co/3hZ1YQE8oz pic.twitter.com/hOV5vMfNMK
The Pokémon GO referral service is one of the newest features in Pokemon Go. If it's your friend's first time playing Pokemon Go or if they've been away for a while, they'll earn incentives including Pokémon encounters, Exclusive Candy, Incubators, and more when they hit those milestones. You'll get something in return as well. Follow the steps below to invite your friend: