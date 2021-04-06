Pokemon Go Clawitzer's Best Movesets: What Are The Best Moves Of This Water Pokemon?

Clawitzer is a Water-type Pokemon whose evolution comes from Clauncher. It is weak against Grass and Electric moves and Water Gun, Crabhammer are Clawitzer's strongest moveset. The Pokdex says that their massive claws fire water cannonballs strong enough to pierce tanker hulls. Continue reading to know all about Clawitzer and a list of its best movesets in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Clawitzer Best Moveset

Clawitzer is a Water-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 221, defence of 171 and stamina of 174 in Pokemon GO. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 6 in the Kalos region. Clawitzer weakness is against Electric and Grass-type attacks and it gets boosted by Rain weather. Clawitzer evolution is from Clauncher and this costs 50 Candy. Clawitzer's best moves are Water Gun and Crabhammer (16.11 DPS) and below mentioned are some more movesets of this Pokemon:

Water Gun + Crabhammer - DPS => 16.11

Smack Down + Crabhammer - DPS => 15.78

Smack Down + Ice Beam - DPS => 12.27

Water Gun + Ice Beam - DPS => 12.19

Smack Down + Dark Pulse - DPS => 11.64

Water Gun + Dark Pulse - DPS => 11.58

Smack Down + Water Pulse - DPS => 11.39

Water Gun + Water Pulse - DPS => 11.26

Clawitzer Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 221

It has a base defence of 171

It has base stamina of 174

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,184

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,579

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,369

Max CP at Level 40 is 2,763

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,974

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,566

Max HP at Level 40 is 149

It reaches a height of 1.3m

It reaches a weight of 35.3kg

The base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate is 10%

Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000

Bonus Stardust rewarded on capture is 200

Image Source: Nintendo