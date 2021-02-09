Pokemon Go Clefable Best Moveset You Must Check Out Right Away

Quick links:
Clefable is a Fairy-type Pokemon and it evolves from Clefairy. It is weak against Steel and Poison moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Charm & Meteor Mash. The Pokedex tells that Clefable moves by skipping lightly as if it were flying using its wings. Its bouncy step lets it even walk on water and is known to take strolls on lakes on quiet, moonlit nights.
Clefable is a Fairy-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2755, 178 attack, defence of 162 and stamina of 216 in Pokemon Go. This Pokemon was first found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Its weakness is mainly to Poison and Steel-type moves. Clefable is boosted by Cloudy weather. Clefable evolution is from Clefairy, which evolves from Cleffa The best movesets of Clefable are listed below:
The latest update in Pokemon Go is the Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day celebration 2021 event. This was launched on 8th February 2021. Here are the bonuses that the players can get during this event:
