Pokemon Go Clefable Best Moveset You Must Check Out Right Away

Clefable is a Fairy-type Pokemon and it evolves from Clefairy. It is weak against Steel and Poison moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Charm & Meteor Mash. The Pokedex tells that Clefable moves by skipping lightly as if it were flying using its wings. Its bouncy step lets it even walk on water and is known to take strolls on lakes on quiet, moonlit nights.

Also read | Weapons Not Leveling Up In Modern Warfare: How To Fix The Issue?

Pokemon Go Clefable Best Moveset

Also read | How To Tame A Boar In Valheim? Where To Find Boars In Valheim?

Clefable is a Fairy-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2755, 178 attack, defence of 162 and stamina of 216 in Pokemon Go. This Pokemon was first found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Its weakness is mainly to Poison and Steel-type moves. Clefable is boosted by Cloudy weather. Clefable evolution is from Clefairy, which evolves from Cleffa The best movesets of Clefable are listed below:

Clefable Best Moveset

Pound + Dazzling Gleam => DPS - 12.87

Charm + Dazzling Gleam => DPS - 12.36

Charge Beam + Dazzling Gleam => DPS - 12.26

Pound + Meteor Mash => DPS - 12.05

Charm + Meteor Mash => DPS - 11.75

Zen Headbutt + Meteor Mash => DPS - 11.70

Charge Beam + Meteor Mash => DPS - 11.42

Zen Headbutt + Dazzling Gleam => DPS - 11.37

Charm + Psychic => DPS - 11.24

Charm + Moonblast => DPS - 11.10

Pound + Psychic => DPS - 10.92

Zen Headbutt + Psychic => DPS - 10.57

Pound + Moonblast => DPS - 10.49

Charge Beam + Psychic => DPS - 10.32

Zen Headbutt + Moonblast => DPS - 10.30

Charge Beam + Moonblast => DPS - 9.07

Pokemon Go Clefable Statistics

Base stats Attack - 178 Defence - 162 Stamina - 216

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 1,044 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,392 Level 30 Max wild - 2,089 Level 40 - 2,437

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 1,741 Level 35 (wild) - 2,263

Max HP Level 40 - 182

Size Height - 1.3 m Weight - 40 kg

Other Base capture rate - 10% Base flee rate - 6% Buddy walk distance - 1 km



Pokemon Go Update

The latest update in Pokemon Go is the Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day celebration 2021 event. This was launched on 8th February 2021. Here are the bonuses that the players can get during this event:

Bonuses Increased chance to become Lucky Friends with your friends Increased chance that Pokémon you trade become Lucky Pokémon Trade range increased to 40 km Increased chance of receiving Berries from Gifts



Also read | Ninja Quits Fortnite Due To Unfair Sniping Attempts; Says, "I Don’t Play It Anymore"

Also read | How To Plant Seeds In Valheim? How To Build A Forge And Cultivator?