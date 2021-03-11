Pokemon Go Conkeldurr: Learn How To Catch Conkeldurr And Know About Its Stats

Pokemon Go is one of the top-played handheld games in today's time. The mobile application takes the help of AR capabilities to create an authentic pokemon catching experience for the players. Players also get to wage in pokemon battles to assert dominance over their foes. To win in the Pokemon Battles it is advisable for the players to be well versed with the stats and movesets of as many pokemons as they can. Many players have been asking how to catch Conkeldurr? Find out below.

How to catch Conkeldurr?

The best approach to get a Conkeldurr in Pokemon Go is attempting to discover it during its spotlight hour. The utilization of lure at a pokestop and incense while strolling around will likewise expand the odds for the player to get a Pokemon Go Conkeldurr for their assortment. Players should likewise load up on great balls, ultra balls, poke balls, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon.

Pokemon Go Conkeldurr Stats

Conkeldurr is a part of the 5 Generation of Pokemon and can be found in the Unova region. Conkeldurr evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Timburr. Conkeldurr is a strong pokemon and can be a great addition to the player’s battling arsenal. Check out Pokemon Go Conkeldurr Stats below:

Pokémon GO Conkeldurr is a Fighting-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3773, 243 attack, 158 defense, and 233 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Conkeldurr is vulnerable to Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type moves. Conkeldurr is boosted by Cloudy weather. Conkeldurr's best moves are Counter and Dynamic Punch (18.71 DPS).

