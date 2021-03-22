Pokemon Go Corsola: Know Where Too Find This Water Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have constantly been making a number of changes to their game. Because of this, the players have been asking questions about some specific Pokemons. To help the players, we have managed to answer some of their questions related to the game. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Corsola.

Pokemon Go Corsola

The Pokemon users have recently been trying to ask questions like how to catch Corsola in Pokemon Go and where to find Corsola in Pokemon Go. This is because the makers have been adding a number of new generation Pokemons to the game and the users are certainly loving it. Thus we have managed to gather a lot more information about this popular Pokemon. This information could also help you by answering your questions like how to catch Corsola in Pokemon Go and where to find Corsola in Pokemon Go. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about catching Pokemon Go Elgyem.

The players will be able to catch Corsola only in warmer regions of the globe like Florida, Texas, Northern Australian locations, or Puerto Rico. The users might need to wait in a bit to get their hands on this Pokemon as this is certainly one of the rarest Pokemon in the game. Thus there is a very limited spawn location of this popular Pokemon. Apart from that, we have also managed to gatherer some information about this popular Pokemon.

Base Stats

Attack: 118

Defence: 156

Stamina: 146

Vulnerable

Grass - 256% damage.

Ground - 160% damage.

Fighting - 160% damage.

Electric - 160% damage.

Resistant

Normal - 63% damage.

Ice - 63% damage.

Poison - 63% damage.

Flying - 63% damage.

Fire - 39% damage.

More about Pokemon Go

Apart from this, the makers have currently been working on their popular mobile game Pokemon Go. They recently added a new feature called tagging and fans are asking a lot of questions related to the game. Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. They managed to generate $1 billion in the first 10 months of 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. This game was also released as a result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.