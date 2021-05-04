Pokemon Go Cottonee: Cottonee's Best Moveset, Weakness, Evolution And More

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular handheld games out there today. Pokemon Go helps the player feel like an actual Pokemon Trainer, trying to become a Pokemon Master. Players need to catch Pokemon in the wild and train them to be the best. The game has a plethora of Pokemon for the players to catch and they keep adding new ones with every update. Players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Cottonee.

Pokemon Go Cottonee

Cottonee is from the 5th Generation of Pokemon Go and is commonly found in the Unova Region. This Pokemon looks like a cotton fluff ball that uses leaves as wings to fly. Cottonee evolution is Whimsicott, players can perform the Cottonee evolution in Pokemon Go with 50 Candy and a Sun Stone. Check out the Pokedex entry for Cottonee below:

When attacked, it expels cotton from its body to create a diversion. The cotton it loses grows back in quickly.

Players can also try and get their hands on Shiny Cottonee in the game but finding a shiny version of any Pokemon is a rare task. Cottonee is a great catch for any player that is trying to catch ‘em all in Pokemon Go. This fluff ball isn’t much of a fighter and won't be of great help in the player’s battling arsenal. The players should still get well versed with some of its stats such as Cottonee best moveset, weakness, and more, just in case Cottonee becomes their last resort. Check out Pokemon Go Cottonee stats below:

Pokémon GO Cottonee is a Grass and Fairy-type Pokemon with a max CP of 791, 71 attack, 111 defense and 120 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Cottonee weakness is Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison and Steel type moves. Cottonee is boosted by Sunny and Cloudy weather. Cottonee best moveset is Charm and Grass Knot (5.17 DPS).

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.net Website