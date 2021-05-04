Pokemon Go Cottonee: How To Get Cottonee In Pokemon? Know Where To Find Cottonee

Cottonee is one of the Grass and Fairy-type Pokemon with stats of an attack of 71, defence of 111, stamina of 120 stamina and a max CP of 791 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 of the Unova region. This Pokemon is weak against Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison and Steel-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Sunny and Cloudy weather. Cottonee's best moves are Charm and Grass Knot (5.17 DPS). Continue reading the article to know more about Pokemon Go cottonee as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.

How to Get Cottonee in Pokemon Go?

Cottonee Spotlight Hour is the first event of the month in Pokemon Go. Every Tuesday, Pokemon Go hosts a new Spotlight Hour for players to engage in. Players will concentrate on catching a particular Pokemon with an added bonus during this time span. The bonus varies from week to week, but it can influence whether or not a player chooses to participate. May brings a slew of new Spotlight Hours, each with its own set of benefits. Cottonee, a Grass-type Pokemon from the Unova area, is the first to start this month.

On May 4th, from 6 to 7 p.m. local time, Cottonee Spotlight Hour will take place. Players will also earn twice the amount of candy for catching Pokemon during this hour. This is a perfect way to get enough candy to evolve Cottonee into Whimsicott because this event is all about catching Pokemon as quickly as possible. If a Xerneas raid battle is open, one of the best things players can do is participate in it and win. Players would be able to win twice the amount of Candy for catching it as a result of this.

When you have caught it, use a Pinap Berry to catch even more. This is fantastic news for players who want to level up their Xerneas. One more news about the upcoming updates in Pokemon Go is the May limited research that is going to feature the fairy and water-type Pokemon Marill. This will start on Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time

Image Source: Nintendo