Pokemon Go Cresselia: How To Catch This Legendary Psychic-type Pokemon?

Cresselia is one of the legendary Psychic-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 152, defence of 258, stamina of 260 and a max CP of 3230 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in the Sinnoh region of Generation 4. This legendary Pokemon is weak against Bug, Dark and Ghost-type attacks and its attacks get boosted by Windy weather. So how to obtain it in the game? Read to find out.

How to Get Cresselia in Pokemon Go?

A Psychic-type Legendary Pokémon, Cresselia is only available in Raids at limited times and one thing that the players should know that it cannot be obtained from eggs. Always keep an eye out for events in which you will be able to battle and catch rare Pokemon. The last time Cresselia was available as a raid boss was in the Halloween event.

Since both Cresselia and Giratina are vulnerable to Ghost-type and Dark-type attacks, many of the Pokémon used against Giratina would also be successful against Cresselia. The only other drawback of this Psychic-type is that it is vulnerable to the Bug-type.

Make every Premier Ball count because you'll only have a certain number of Premier Balls to capture Cresselia until you've defeated her. If you beat Cresselia with your mates, you will win more Premier Balls, so carry them along. Until each throw, use a Golden Razz Berry, and remember to gather them by beating other Raid Bosses. Below mentioned are the base statistics of this Pokemon which might help in preparing for a battle against it:

Cresselia Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 152

It has a base defence of 258

It has base stamina of 260

The Category of this Pokemon is Legendary and it is from Generation 4

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,224

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,633

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,449

Max CP at Level 40 is 2,857

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 2,041

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,653

Max HP at Level 40 is 217

It reaches a height of 1.5m

It reaches a weight of 85.6kg

The base capture rate is 2%

The base flee rate is 4%

Required Buddy walk distance is 20 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 100000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

Pokemon Go Update - Sustainability Week event

Date + Time Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Features Binacle, the Two-Handed Pokémon, will be making its Pokémon GO debut! Pokémon like Grimer, Drilbur, Trubbish, Ferroseed, and more will be appearing more often in the wild. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Trubbish! The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5 km Eggs: Diglett, Tangela, Goldeen, Budew, Cherubi, Finneon, and Drilbur. Vileplume, Alolan Exeggutor, Trubbish, Binacle, and more will be appearing in raids. Complete event-exclusive Field Research to earn encounters with Cottonee, Chespin, Binacle, and more. There will also be event-exclusive Timed Research for you to enjoy. A free Sustainability Week T-shirt avatar item will be available in the shop! Unlock Rewards You can work alongside players of other Niantic games to unlock special tiered in-game rewards by participating in the Niantic Sustainability Campaign in the real world. The following rewards will be available on Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time. Tier 1(2,500 activations): Five-star raids will appear more often. Tier 2 (5,000 activations): A free bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes will be available in the shop. The rewards from Tier 1 will remain active. Tier 3 (10,000 activations): A 2× Catch XP bonus will be live. The rewards from Tiers 1 and 2 will remain active.



Image Source: Niantic