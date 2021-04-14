Pokemon Go Cresselia: What Are The Strongest Movesets Of This Legendary Pokemon?

Cresselia is a legendary Psychic Pokémon whose strongest moveset is Confusion & Future Sight and it has a Max CP of 2,857. The Pokedex says that those who sleep with Cresselia's feather would have happy dreams. The crescent moon is said to be represented by it. Continue reading to know more information about Cresselia weakness and Cresselia evolution and best attack moves.

Pokemon Go Cresselia Best Moveset

Cresselia is one of the legendary Psychic-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 152, defence of 258, stamina of 260 and a max CP of 3230 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in the Sinnoh region of Generation 4. This legendary Pokemon is weak against Bug, Dark and Ghost-type attacks and its attacks get boosted by Windy weather. Some of the best choices against this legendary Pokémon Cresselia are Gengar, Darkrai, Chandelure, Yveltal and Deoxys (Attack). Below mentioned are some of the best movesets of Cresselia:

Confusion + Future Sight - DPS => 10.76

Psycho Cut + Future Sight - DPS => 10.63

Confusion + Grass Knot - DPS => 10.47

Psycho Cut + Grass Knot - DPS => 9.97

Confusion + Moonblast - DPS => 9.23

Confusion + Aurora Beam - DPS => 8.52

Psycho Cut + Moonblast - DPS => 8.29

Psycho Cut + Aurora Beam - DPS => 7.70

Cresselia Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 152

It has a base defence of 258

It has base stamina of 260

The Category of this Pokemon is Legendary and it is from Generation 4

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,224

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,633

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,449

Max CP at Level 40 is 2,857

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 2,041

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,653

Max HP at Level 40 is 217

It reaches a height of 1.5m

It reaches a weight of 85.6kg

The base capture rate is 2%

The base flee rate is 4%

Required Buddy walk distance is 20 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 100000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

Image Source: Nintendo