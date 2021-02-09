Pokemon Go Current Raid Bosses: Check Out The Raid Bosses For The February 2021 Event

There are many Pokemon Go current bosses for the Team GO Rocket Celebration Event of February 2021. The main attention would be towards Latias and Latios, these are in 5-star raids until February 20, 2021, at 9 am local time. Continue reading to find out about these Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Current Raid Bosses

Pokemon Go Current Bosses List

Tier 1 Meditite CP 359 - 396 Windy and Cloudy: CP 449 - 495 Carvanha CP 531 - 583 Rainy and Foggy: CP 664 - 729 Duskull CP 364 - 403 Foggy: CP 456 - 504 Skorupi CP 531 - 576 Cloudy and Rainy: CP 664 - 721 Darumaka CP 768 - 823 Sunny Clear: CP 961 - 1030

Tier 3 Octillery CP 1254 - 1322 Rainy: CP 1568 - 1653 Miltank CP 1276 - 1345 Partyl: CP 1595 - 1682 Blaziken CP 1550 - 1627 Sunny and Cloudy: CP 1938 - 2034 Camerupt CP 1186 - 1253 Sunny: CP 1483 - 1566 Absol CP 1370 - 1443 Foggy: CP 1712 - 1805

Tier 5 Latias CP 1921 - 2006 Windy: CP 2402 - 2507 Latios CP 2090 - 2178 Windy: CP 2613 - 2723

Mega Mega Pidgeot CP 1151 - 1216 Partly and Windy: CP 1439 - 1521 Mega Gyarados CP 1855 - 1937 Rainy and Windy: CP 2319 - 2422 Mega Ampharos CP 1554 - 1630 Rainy: CP 1943 - 2037



Pokemon Go Update - Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day celebration 2021

Date + Time Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Features Munna and Musharna will be making their Pokémon GO debut! Munna will be appearing in the wild. Use an Unova Stone to evolve Munna into Musharna! The following Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild: Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Munna, and more. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Feebas! Evolve Kirlia during the event to get a Gardevoir or a Gallade that knows Synchronise! The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5 km Eggs: Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Luvdisc, Munna, Woobat, and Cottonee. The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids. One-star raids: Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Feebas, Munna, and Espurr. Three-star raids: Togetic, Espeon, Umbreon, Gardevoir, Gallade, and Alomomola. Five-star raids: Latias and Latios Mega Raids: Mega Pidgeot, Mega Gyarados, and Mega Ampharos. Complete event-exclusive Field Research to encounter Pokémon like Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Spinda with a heart pattern, and Alomomola, as well as earn other rewards. Complete the Valentine’s Day–themed Collection Challenge during the event by collecting Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Espeon, Umbreon, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Latias, Latios, and Alomomola to receive five Silver Pinap Berries, a Lucky Egg, and an Egg Incubator. Head on over to the Today View to track your progress! During the event, you can pick up a free one-time bundle in the shop featuring three Remote Raid Passes. Event-exclusive stickers will be available from Gifts. Be sure to get them while you can! New Munna-inspired avatar items will be available in the shop during and after this event.



