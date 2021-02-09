Pokemon Go Current Raid Bosses: Check Out The Raid Bosses For The February 2021 Event

There are many Pokemon Go current bosses for the Team GO Rocket Celebration Event of February 2021. The main attention would be towards Latias and Latios, these are in 5-star raids until February 20, 2021, at 9 am local time. Continue reading to find out about these Pokemon.
Pokemon Go Current Raid Bosses
Pokemon Go Current Bosses List
- Tier 1
- Meditite
- CP 359 - 396
- Windy and Cloudy: CP 449 - 495
- Carvanha
- CP 531 - 583
- Rainy and Foggy: CP 664 - 729
- Duskull
- CP 364 - 403
- Foggy: CP 456 - 504
- Skorupi
- CP 531 - 576
- Cloudy and Rainy: CP 664 - 721
- Darumaka
- CP 768 - 823
- Sunny Clear: CP 961 - 1030
- Tier 3
- Octillery
- CP 1254 - 1322
- Rainy: CP 1568 - 1653
- Miltank
- CP 1276 - 1345
- Partyl: CP 1595 - 1682
- Blaziken
- CP 1550 - 1627
- Sunny and Cloudy: CP 1938 - 2034
- Camerupt
- CP 1186 - 1253
- Sunny: CP 1483 - 1566
- Absol
- CP 1370 - 1443
- Foggy: CP 1712 - 1805
- Tier 5
- Latias
- CP 1921 - 2006
- Windy: CP 2402 - 2507
- Latios
- CP 2090 - 2178
- Windy: CP 2613 - 2723
- Mega
- Mega Pidgeot
- CP 1151 - 1216
- Partly and Windy: CP 1439 - 1521
- Mega Gyarados
- CP 1855 - 1937
- Rainy and Windy: CP 2319 - 2422
- Mega Ampharos
- CP 1554 - 1630
- Rainy: CP 1943 - 2037
Pokemon Go Update - Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day celebration 2021
- Date + Time
- Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time
- Features
- Munna and Musharna will be making their Pokémon GO debut! Munna will be appearing in the wild. Use an Unova Stone to evolve Munna into Musharna!
- The following Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild: Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Munna, and more. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Feebas!
- Evolve Kirlia during the event to get a Gardevoir or a Gallade that knows Synchronise!
- The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5 km Eggs: Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Luvdisc, Munna, Woobat, and Cottonee.
- The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids.
- One-star raids: Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Feebas, Munna, and Espurr.
- Three-star raids: Togetic, Espeon, Umbreon, Gardevoir, Gallade, and Alomomola.
- Five-star raids: Latias and Latios
- Mega Raids: Mega Pidgeot, Mega Gyarados, and Mega Ampharos.
- Complete event-exclusive Field Research to encounter Pokémon like Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Spinda with a heart pattern, and Alomomola, as well as earn other rewards.
- Complete the Valentine’s Day–themed Collection Challenge during the event by collecting Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Espeon, Umbreon, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Latias, Latios, and Alomomola to receive five Silver Pinap Berries, a Lucky Egg, and an Egg Incubator. Head on over to the Today View to track your progress!
- During the event, you can pick up a free one-time bundle in the shop featuring three Remote Raid Passes.
- Event-exclusive stickers will be available from Gifts. Be sure to get them while you can!
- New Munna-inspired avatar items will be available in the shop during and after this event.
