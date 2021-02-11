Pokemon Go Darmanitan Best Moveset Guide - Know All Details Here

Darmanitan (Standard) is a Fire Pokémon which evolves from Darumaka. It is vulnerable to Ground, Rock and Water moves. Darmanitan's strongest moveset is Fire Fang & Overheat and it has a Max CP of 3,105. Its internal fire burns at 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit, making enough power that it can destroy a dump truck with one punch.

Pokemon Go Darmanitan Best Moveset

Darmanitan is a Fire-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3511, 263 attack, 114 defence and 233 stamina. It was first found in the Unova region of Generation 5. Darmanitan is vulnerable to Ground, Rock and Water-type moves. Darmanitan is boosted by Sunny weather. Darmanitan's best moves are Fire Fang and Psychic (17.16 DPS).

Darmanitan Evolution

Darumaka (Galarian) takes 50 candies to evolve into Darmanitan (Galarian Standard)

Darumaka takes 50 candies to evolve into Darmanitan (Standard)

Darmanitan Statistics

Base stats Attack - 263 Defence - 114 Stamina - 233

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 1,331 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,774 Level 30 Max wild - 2,662 Level 40 - 3,105

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 2,218 Level 35 (wild) - 2,883

Max HP Level 40 - 195

Size Height - 1.3 m Weight - 92.9 kg

Other Base capture rate - 10% Base flee rate - 7% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



Pokemon Go Update

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto ticketed-experience features All Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will be appearing in the wild, will be appearing in raids, will be appearing in encounters after research tasks, will be attracted to Incense, or will be obtainable via Evolution during this time. Try to collect the first 150 Pokémon originally discovered in Kanto to earn rewards and bragging rights! You’ll be able to track your progress in the Today View. Are you up for the challenge? Select which experience you want: Red Version or Green Version. See below for more details on the differences between these experiences! All 150 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will be available as Shiny Pokémon, some of them for the first time! In addition, you’ll be more likely to encounter certain Shiny Pokémon in the wild depending on the event version you selected. Check out the version overview below for more information. Enjoy an event-exclusive Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research story, which you can complete to earn an encounter with a special Pokémon! Once you complete the first Special Research line, you’ll be able to access a second event-exclusive Special Research story, meant to be completed over a long period of time, in which you’ll embark on a long and challenging journey to discover Shiny Mew. You’ll earn more Candy for catching Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region. If you purchase a Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket by a certain date, you’ll also receive tickets for the January and February Community Day Special Research stories for free! See details below.



