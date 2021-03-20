Pokemon Go Defit App: How To Hatch Eggs Without Having To Walk All The Time?

DeFit is an app that is able to add activity records to its fitness database and the users can also decide the running speed and/or steps of the activity. One of the most common uses of this app is for the game Pokemon Go. All you need to do is download and install the defit app from the play store and then log in using the email-id by which you logged into Pokemon go. Continue reading to know more.

Pokemon Go Defit App

Now it is completely possible to hatch eggs in Pokemon Go without having to walk a lot. Plus there is no need to use harmful hacking and spoofing techniques which could get you banned from the game. Below mentioned are the steps to do the same:

The first step is to download DeFit and Google Fit app.

Now you need to open the DeFit app and use the email id you used to log into Pokemon Go.

Both these apps will ask you to allow access to permissions, select yes.

Open the Pokemon Go app and turn on Adventure Sync and close the app.

Open the DeFit app and click the ad button on the DeFit app screen.

